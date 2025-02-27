Welsh council warns drivers after scam code found in car park

A Welsh council is warning drivers to be vigilant after fake QR codes were discovered on parking machines at a car park.

A customer attending a show at the Pontardawe Arts Centre in the Swansea Valley on Sunday (February 23) told staff that a QR code on a parking machine in Herbert Street was found to be a scam.

The customer did not make a payment via the QR code after becoming suspicious.

It was later discovered that a fraudulent QR code sticker had been placed over a council sticker.

Fake

When scanned, fake codes can take customers to a fake website that steals payment information.

A spokesman for Neath Port Talbot Council’s Trading Standards Department said: “We thank the customer for bringing this to our attention. Unfortunately, this is a common scam at the moment and we are asking those using parking facilities across Neath Port Talbot and further afield to be vigilant.

“The fake QR code stickers involved in this incident have been removed and the council is seeking to identify those responsible for them.

“It is often the case that those involved in this type of scam are based outside the UK.

“We would advise members of the public that if they scan a QR code at one of our car parks and it does not take them either to a site that is Chipside or MiPermit, it means our QR code has been compromised.

“If this is the case, please do not enter any card details – make a payment a the pay and display machine instead.”

Stickers

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “Our officers removed these fake stickers as soon as they could after being alerted to them and we would appeal to residents to let us know if they see any more suspicious QR code stickers.”

