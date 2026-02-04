Welsh councillor raises concerns over the number of children living in temporary accomodation

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

An Old Colwyn councillor has raised concerns over the number of children living in temporary accommodation in Conwy – although the numbers have recently significantly reduced.

Cllr David Carr claimed figures obtained from Conwy County Council’s housing department showed that there had been 54 homeless children living in the county.

But the council’s cabinet member for housing, Cllr Stephen Price, says the figures are now outdated. Figures provided by the housing department to Cllr Carr showed that there were 54 homeless children in the county in 2025/26.

Of these, 29 children under 16 were living in bed and breakfast accommodation and 25 in caravans in 2025/26. By comparison, the previous year’s figures showed that there were 30 children in B&Bs and 44 in caravans.

But Cllr Price says the number has now fallen to 14. In an email calling for action, Cllr Carr wrote to Cllr Emily Owen, the former deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, and Cllr Stephen Price, who took over the housing portfolio in the autumn.

“These figures show children are suffering. Keeping children in bed and breakfast accommodation is morally wrong, impacts their health, education and development, and is not a sustainable long-term home,” said Cllr Carr. “Using the data provided by Conwy housing, the daily cost to keep people in B&Bs is significantly higher than investing in proper long-term accommodation.

“As the cabinet member for housing (Cllr Price), you have the duty and the budget authority to rectify this. I am calling for an urgent plan to move these children out of B&Bs, using the budget to invest in proper secure housing.”

Cllr Stephen Price, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regulatory, and Audit, said: “I completely agree that children living in B&B accommodation is not suitable.

“The figures provided are a little out of date. At the end of December there were a total of 14 children accommodated with their families in B&B settings in Conwy.

“Working with our partners, we have developed a range of more suitable accommodation options across the county so placements of families with children in B&B has continued to reduce, and we are pleased that we are so close to ending use altogether.”

He added: “Our priority remains to reduce reliance on temporary accommodation and for everyone in Conwy to have a suitable and affordable home that enhances their quality of life.

“Our plans, which build on our work to date, are set out in the Draft Housing and Homelessness Strategy that is currently out for public consultation.”