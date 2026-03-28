Welsh councillor seen driving during a meeting will face no further investigations

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

A Welsh Councillor will face no further investigations despite being seen driving while taking part in a meeting.

Neath Port Talbot Councillor Dean Lewis of Resolven and Tonna could be seen on camera wearing a seat belt and changing gear while taking part in a council planning meeting held on January 20, 2026.

It came as he was called to speak on a planning application to build 120 new holiday lodges on land between the two villages.

A Neath Port Talbot Council spokesperson said they were aware of the footage with the issue already being self‑referred by Cllr Lewis to the Public Service Ombudsman for Wales.

They added that the Ombudsman had since completed their considerations and notified the authority that they would not be undertaking any further investigation.

A council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of the footage from the Planning Committee meeting held on 20 January 2026 and the matters that have been raised.

“Following the issue being identified, it was self‑referred by Cllr Dean Lewis to the Public Service Ombudsman for Wales as the appropriate organisation to undertake an investigation.

“The Ombudsman has now completed their consideration and has notified the council that they will not be undertaking any further investigation.

“Council meetings are conducted in accordance with the Council’s Constitution and relevant procedural rules.

“The council’s arrangements allow for remote participation by members, and the procedures do not include specific provisions relating to the location from which a member may join a meeting.

“Participation in meetings remains subject to compliance with applicable legal and safety requirements.”

Councillor Lewis who has served as a council member since 2019 did not wish to comment on the incident.

It comes after the independent member was previously suspended from his council position for four months in 2024, after he was convicted for drink-driving.