Welsh councillor walks out of coalition due to concerns over the handling of a planning application

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

A council’s Liberal Democrat led minority administration has lost a senior councillor, leaving them with just 31 of 68 county councillors.

This could be a problem for Powys County Council at the crucial budget vote at the end of the month.

Green Party councillor Jeremy Brignell-Thorp (Montgomery and Forden), who was also the cabinet assistant for Climate Change, has walked out of the coalition due to concerns over the way a planning application was handled.

The issues are around the historic Cottage Inn in Montgomery.

In 2023 applicants were given planning permission to convert the 17th century pub into a four-bedroom house.

In 2024 further permission was given to allow for a terrace of three homes to be built in its car park.

The loss of the pub which had been used as a visitor centre by Monty’s Brewery up to 2020 had caused anger in the town with Cllr Brignell-Thorp speaking at Planning committee meetings to object to the proposals.

Cllr Brignell-Thorp said: “I wished that there was no need to raise these matters in this public way, but alternative avenues have been exhausted without a satisfactory resolution.

“I have not been satisfied with the manner in which a planning application was resolved in relation to The Cottage.

“I have raised numerous complaints about my concerns, and two investigations were ultimately undertaken by the council.”

“The investigations did not uphold my complaints, but I believe that the investigations themselves were flawed.’

He had asked the council to form a group of councillors from both Cabinet and Planning committees to “scrutinise and review” the reports but this has been refused.

The main issues is that Cllr Brignell-Thorp believes that The Cottage had been for sale at too high a price for a pub.

Under the planning rules after six months of no interest an applicant can start the process of turning an empty pub into a residential property – which is what happened with The Cottage.

Cllr Brignell-Thorp said: “I can no longer support this administration as I no longer believe they have sufficient respect for truth and transparency.”

Council leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) said: “It is important to make clear that the concerns has been fully considered through all stages available under the council’s complaints procedure, including an external independent review.

“The council is satisfied that the issues have been thoroughly and independently examined.

“We remain committed to transparency, continuous improvement, and maintaining public confidence in our planning processes.”

Powys council’s Planning department have come in for much criticism in recent years.

Audit Wales published a critical report in May 2023, with several recommendations to improve the planning service. In response, the council set up an internal board to oversee changes.

A follow-up report in November 2024 said Powys planners had “responded quickly” and “implemented the 2023 recommendations in full.”

But last year Montgomeryshire Senedd Member, Russell George raised concerns with Audit Wales over the council’s Planning Department.

Former Conservative Mr George who now sits and an Independent says that Cllr Brignell-Thorp’s concerns are “not surprising.”

Mr Georger said: “In my view there remains inconsistencies and planning officers not scrutinising applications effectively, timely or objectively.

“There needs to be a fundamental cultural change within the planning department”

The make-up of the council now stands at:

The minority administration is made up of 31 councillors.

These are 22 Liberal Democrats, nine Labour councillors.

The Powys Independents group have 13 councillors.

The Conservative group also has 13 councillors.

Plaid Cymru has four councillors.

Reform UK also has four councillors.

There are two non-aligned independent councillors.

As a single Green Party councillor Cllr Brignell-Thorp is unable to form a group and also becomes a non-aligned member.