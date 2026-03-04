Welsh councillors debate motion to support WASPI women pension compensation campaign

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

Blaenau Gwent councillors will be asked to put their weight behind a campaign to compensate women born mostly in the 1950s, to ensure they receive “fair, prompt and just compensation.”

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, March 5, councillors will debate a motion being brought forward by five opposition councillors to support the campaigners known as WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) women.

The issue for WASPI women is that the age at which they were supposed to receive the state pension was increased by six years, with only 18 months’ notice given to them.

Throughout the UK, 3.6 million people are affected by this decision, made in 1995 to equalise women’s pension age with men at 65, and again in 2011 when a further age rise was implemented.

The issue for the WASPI women who were born between April 6, 1950, and April 5, 1960, is that they were not able to work and save in a private pension to offset the government decisions, as they had expected to retire at 60.

The motion asks that: “This council believes:

“That affected women deserve fair, prompt, and just compensation.

“That while local authorities cannot resolve the issue, they should stand up for residents who have been unfairly disadvantaged.

“That collective action from local authorities strengthens the call for urgent national resolution.”

They ask that the council will: “Formally support the campaign for fair and timely compensation for WASPI women and request that the leader of council write to UK Government work and pensions Secretary, Pat McFadden MP, calling for swift implementation of a fair compensation scheme.”

The motion is signed by councillors Helen Cunningham (Non-aligned – Llanhilleth), Joanna Wilkins (Opposition Independent Group – Cwmtillery), Cllr Julie Holt (Opposition Independent Group – Abertillery and Six Bells), Sonia Behr (Green Party – Nantyglo), and Cllr Gareth Davies (Opposition Independent Group – Rassau and Garnlydan).

In 2024, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman published a report establishing that the maladministration has caused injustice which requires compensation.

Because the Ombudsman doubts the willingness of the Department for Work and Pensions to comply with his recommendations, the report is laid before Parliament for them to act upon.

Legal challenges are underway to force the UK Government to pay compensation.