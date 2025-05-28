Welsh councils raise concerns over impact of immigration reforms on care sector

Emily Price

The UK Government’s proposed immigration reforms “risk worsening the care crisis”, Welsh councils have warned.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says his government’s radical plan to cut levels of immigration into the UK would make the system “controlled, selective and fair”.

But the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has cautioned that the major reforms could have serious implications for local services across Wales – particularly for the social care workforce.

The White Paper, ‘Restoring Control Over the Immigration System’, published last week, sets out plans to restrict international recruitment for care worker roles and increase the threshold for work visas.

Backlash

But council leaders say the changes will make it even harder to recruit and retain the care staff needed to support older and disabled people in Wales.

The population of Wales is proportionately older and sicker than other parts of the UK.

With growing demand for care services and pre-existing staff shortages, it’s thought that without international recruitment, Wales will see a much larger capacity shortage in the care sector.

The WLGA has called on the government in Westminster to recognise social care as a vital, skilled profession that “deserves greater status and support”.

Welsh councils have urged ministersto work in partnership with devolved governments and local government to find long-term solutions.

Action

The WLGA says it will continue to work alongside the Association of Directors of Social Services Cymru, Social Care Wales, and the Welsh Government to monitor the impact of international recruitment changes and to push for urgent action to protect services and support the social care workforce.

Councillor Charlie McCoubrey, WLGA spokesperson for Health and Social Care said: “Councils have long struggled to recruit social care workers, especially in rural and coastal areas.

“The Welsh Government’s Real Living Wage has helped, but international recruitment has been an important part of keeping services going.

“These proposals risk shutting off a vital source of social care workers at the very moment local services are under extreme pressure. Councils are working hard to support people to live with dignity and independence – but this depends on having a workforce in place.

“Removing this option without a fully funded plan to grow the domestic workforce is a significant risk. It will take time and investment to build a resilient, sustainable care workforce. In the meantime, we fear the consequences will be felt by the people who rely most on support – older people, people with disabilities, and unpaid carers.

“Workforce planning must reflect the reality on the ground. Local authorities are uniquely placed to understand the needs of their communities, and their insights must shape national decisions.”

Concerns

Sir Keir has faced a backlash for the language he used to announce the immigration reforms including his claim the UK risks becoming an “island of strangers” if ministers do not act on migration.

This characterisation has drawn comparisons with Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech.

First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan criticised the Prime Minister’s proposals saying pressing ahead with them will damage the country.

The Welsh Labour leader warned that any new measures would need to be “carefully worked through” because they could create more challenges in Wales’ care sector.

Speaking in the Senedd earlier this month, she said: “I am extremely concerned about our ability to recruit to the care sector as it is at the moment.

“People need to recognise that there is a direct knock on affect on hospital waits and how long people have to wait in emergency departments because of the fragility of the care sector.

“We are proud in Wales that we pay the real living wage to our care workers whether they are from here, or from abroad – but they are making a valuable contribution to our communities.”

The UK Government was invited to comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

