Welsh Councils unite for suicide prevention

Adam Johannes

Following Gwynedd Council’s motion before Christmas to challenge the social stigma surrounding suicide, Ceredigion Council has now joined the call, reflecting growing commitment to suicide prevention across Wales.

The Gwynedd motion was led by Plaid Cymru councillors Nia Jeffreys, leader of the council, and Elin Walker Jones, who has campaigned on the issue since losing her brother to suicide.

Councillor Jeffreys said: “This is a sensitive and difficult subject for many of us, but it is important to raise awareness of this health issue, reduce stigma, and do everything we can to prevent suicide.”

She added: “By adopting the principles and implement the Welsh Government’s suicide and self-harm prevention strategy, passing the motion commits the council to doing all it can to prevent suicide. By implementing policies that support individuals, prevent suicide and empower council structures, it will be the start of this journey in Gwynedd.”

The motion identifies schools as an important setting for discussions around suicide, to be included within personal, inter-related and social education. These discussions will be delivered sensitively by trained and supported teachers, with the aim of helping pupils look after both themselves and others.

Councillors have also been working with Mike Palmer, co-founder of the initiative 3 Dads Walking, established after three fathers – Mike Palmer, Andy Airey and Tim Owen – lost their daughters to suicide. The initiative raises awareness and funds for suicide prevention.

The roots of suicide often lie in the deep wounds of life – poverty, unemployment, mental and physical health issues, grief, abuse, isolation, troubled relationships, and struggles with alcohol or substances.

In presenting the motion, councillors framed it within the Welsh Government’s Suicide and Self Harm strategy, sharing sobering figures:

15 in 100,000 people have died by suicide in Wales in 2024

14 in 100,000 people have died by suicide in 2023

Suicide is the main cause of death for young people up to the age of 35 according to figures by charity Papyrus

Middle-aged men between the ages of 30-44 in Wales are most likely to kill themselves. 76% of the deaths by suicide were men.

There are links between poverty and suicide; 15 in 100,000 people who ended their life by suicide lived in deprived areas

Councillor Elin Walker Jones said: “We cannot hide from these complex issues that affect our residents. Together, we can break stigma, bring the subject to our homes, to our offices, schools, villages and to fields.

“And by opening the door, and reaching out, we support each other to face the challenges that many are facing. I am grateful to Councillors in Gwynedd and Ceredigion for their support in passing this proposal. And I am pleased that there is unanimous support to work on this.”

Councillor Jeffreys added: “Together, here in Gwynedd, Ceredigion and beyond, we can push for change, shatter stigma and support individuals and communities who suffer as a result of suicide.”

She noted that Plaid Cymru leaders in other councils plan to bring forward similar proposals, hoping more councils across Wales will follow and amplify the issue.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can access support by calling NHS 111 and choosing option 2.

Alternatively you can contact PAPYRUS (Prevention of young suicide)

Contact HOPELINE247 by phone, text, email or chat on the website.

Call 0800 068 4141

Text 88247

Email [email protected]

When the chat on the website is live, “Live Chat” appears.

North West Wales Samaritans

Call free 0808 164 0123

Welsh line 1900 – 2300 every day

English Line 116 123

24 hours every day

In rural Wales, charities Tir Dewi and The DPJ Foundation also offer support.

Tir Dewi: 0800 121 47 22

[email protected]

(7:00am-22:00)

The DPJ: 07984169652

Get Help: 0800 587 4262 neu tecstiwch/text 07860 048799

Email: [email protected]