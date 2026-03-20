Welsh county joins World Health Organization’s global network of age friendly communities

Carmarthenshire has joined the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Network of Age Friendly Cities and Communities, with local organisations joining together and highlighting their commitment to supporting older people to live well, remain independent, and stay connected.

Building on the progress made so far, a growing network of partners across public, private and voluntary sectors, including Carmarthenshire County Council, the continued focus will be on bringing together residents, community groups, voluntary organisations and public sector partners to produce a shared action plan that reflects the real experiences and priorities of older people across the county.

A coproduced action plan will focus on developing priorities in accordance with the eight domains of the WHO’s framework for creating age-friendly cities and communities, with improvements centred around outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information and community support and health services.

This work forms part of Welsh Government’s commitment in supporting councils to build age-friendly environments, which aligns with their strategy for creating an age-friendly Wales.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services, Children and Families, Cllr Jane Tremlett, said: “The positive work carried out so far highlights the Council’s commitment to creating environments that enable older people to participate and remain independent.

“By working closely with community groups, voluntary organisations, public sector partners, and trusted local networks, we will continue the excellent work carried out so far and extend our reach, gathering the voices of older people from all backgrounds, including those who are seldom heard.

“With an increasing ageing population in Carmarthenshire, it’s important that we acknowledge the barriers that older people can often face so that we can continue to develop services, community facilities and social opportunities for us all to live and age well.”