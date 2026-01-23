Welsh county to twin with Ukrainian city

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council is considering twinning with a city in eastern Ukraine, as the conflict with Russia reaches its fourth year.

Council officers have been requested to bring forward a report that explores the opportunities to establish formalised twinning arrangements between Pavlohrad and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The notice of motion from the Labour group which made the requests says that February 24, 2026, will mark the fourth anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Since then, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians – both military and civilian – have been injured or killed in the conflict, with millions more displaced.

The motion reads: “Countries across Europe, including here in Wales, have played an important role in welcoming those who have been displaced by the conflict and this council is proud of the role that Rhondda Cynon Taf has had in providing that support.

“This council has already formalised its commitment to the people and nation of Ukraine with a notice of motion passed by members in February 2024.

“This motion seeks to reaffirm that support and look to a future – hopefully one where a peace deal can be reached that provides a fair outcome and justice to the Ukrainian nation and its people.”

Schools within Rhondda Cynon Taf have already started the process of establishing educational ties with Ukrainian schools, such as by Ysgol Garth Olwg in Church Village.

However, these new twinning plans aim to create more formal civic arrangements in a further show of solidarity by the Welsh council.

Pavlohrad (Pavlograd) is a city in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast whose communities share a variety of similarities with those in the Rhondda. Like Rhondda Cynon Taf, the eastern Ukrainian city has a rich mining history.

The new arrangements would be both educational and civic in nature, being similar to existing arrangements that Rhondda Cynon Taf has with the German cities of Nurtingen, Wolfenbuttel and Ravensburg, as well as Montélimar in southeastern France.

The motion said that there would be minimal to no costs incurred as a result of the decision to twin with the city.

It also calls on the council to reaffirm its unwavering support for Ukraine and its people and condemn the continued aggression of Russian invaders.

The notice of motion will be considered when the full council meet on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.