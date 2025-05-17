Welsh county’s education exodus to be examined

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Research needs to be done to find out why so many Powys school pupils are leaving the county to continue their sixth form education, and where they go.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet on Tuesday, May 13 councillors agreed to start discussions to shape the way post-16 education is conducted in Powys.

This is an attempt to address the exodus of sixth form pupils out of county and to make the system in Powys more financially viable and improve A-level results.

The report explained that in 2023/24, 24.5 per cent of Powys A-level pupils achieved grades A*(star)-A, however, this was below the Wales average of 30 per cent.

73.1 per cent of Powys pupils achieved A* to A grades which was also below the Wales average of 78 per cent.