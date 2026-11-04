Welsh creatives invited to help shape future of industry

Nation.Cymru Staff

Creative professionals across Wales are being invited to help shape the future of the country’s creative industries through a new series of events.

The events from Mentera, the independent business development company, aim to bring businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers together to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

The work will begin with the ‘Creative Industries Wales: Creative Contacts’ events, held across Wales, starting in Wrexham, Carmarthen and Cardiff.

Mentera will hold open conversations with professionals from a wide range of creative fields, including music, film and television, design, digital, gaming, publishing, animation, visual arts and content creation.

Rather than formal conferences, the sessions will act as open discussions, with participants able to share their views on the support, skills, infrastructure and opportunities needed to strengthen the sector and support the growth of creative businesses in Wales.

The information and insights gathered throughout the series will be used to shape a practical support package for creative businesses and entrepreneurs.

The package will include resources, guidance and advice developed directly from feedback gathered from the sector itself, ensuring that the support is relevant and responds to the real needs of Wales’ creative businesses.

Llŷr Roberts, Mentera’s Chief Executive said: “Wales is home to an incredible wealth of talent, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Through these events, our aim is to listen to the voices of the sector, understand the challenges and opportunities facing creative businesses today, and ensure that any future support is shaped by the people who have first-hand experience of working in the industry.

“This is an opportunity to bring the sector together and identify what will contribute to its success, enabling it to grow and thrive sustainably. We believe the creative sector has a key role to play in the future of the Welsh economy, and we look forward to building this journey in partnership with the sector.”

Tickets for the events are available here:

Wrexham – Tuesday, November 10 • 2:15 pm – 4:30 pm

Carmarthen – Tuesday, November 24 • 2 pm – 4:30 pm

Cardiff – Wednesday, November 25 • 2 pm – 4:30 pm

For more information, visit Mentera’s site here.