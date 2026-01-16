Welsh cycling legend announced as Wales Cycling Ambassador ahead of 2027 Tour de France

A Welsh cycling legend has been announced as Wales’ Cycling Ambassador as the nation prepares to host the world’s most prestigious cycling race for the first time in 2027.

The Wales stage of the 2027 Tour de France will start in Welshpool and finish in Cardiff, on 4 July 2027, marking the third stage and climax of the UK Grand Depart.

The event will be the biggest free-to-spectate sporting event ever to take place in the UK.

To coincide with confirmation of the route, it’s also been announced today that Geraint Thomas OBE will take on a new role as Wales’ Cycling Ambassador in the run-up to the Tour.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist and 2018 Tour de France winner will help promote Wales as a top global cycling destination.

Working with Visit Wales, Thomas will promote Wales’ stunning landscapes, world-class routes and family-friendly bike trails.

The ambassadorship, announced by First Minister Eluned Morgan and Christian Prudhomme, General Director of the Tour de France (ASO), will give Thomas a platform to inspire young Welsh cyclists, while helping maximise the long-term benefits to Wales of hosting ‘Le Tour’.

Geraint Thomas said: “I’m incredibly proud to be announced as Wales’ Cycling Ambassador as we prepare for the 2027 Tour de France. The Tour coming to Wales is massive – these roads, these climbs and these fans are made for cycling, and now the world gets to see that.

“I can’t wait to play my part in welcoming the Tour, inspiring riders young and old, and helping make this a moment Wales will never forget.”

The First Minister said: “Hosting the Tour De France is a dream come true for Welsh cycling fans, and who better to take a role as our official Ambassador than Wales’ greatest ever cyclist Geraint Thomas?

“With epic road climbs, quiet country lanes, incredible mountain biking and traffic‑free trails, Wales offers something for every rider. Our range of cycling opportunities across all disciplines of the sport will be showcased to a global audience during the Tour, along with Wales’ distinctive culture, epic landscapes, iconic attractions and a “croeso” (welcome) like no other.

“Not only is the Tour coming to Wales going to be a thrilling experience for cycling fans worldwide, it’s an invaluable opportunity to show Wales’ breathtaking scenery and excellent cycle routes to a global audience.”

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, added: “Hosting the Tour de France for the first time is a historic moment for Wales, and a tremendous opportunity for our economy.

“Geraint Thomas is the perfect ambassador to help us showcase our world-class cycling routes to a global audience and inspire the next generation of Welsh cyclists. We are determined to maximise the lasting benefits of this event to communities and businesses right across Wales.”