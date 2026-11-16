Welsh dancers embark on cultural exchange in India

Nation.Cymru Staff

Six dancers from Wales are set to travel to India for a unique cultural exchange, exploring traditional South Indian movement practices while creating new opportunities for under-represented artists.

The exchange, led by Wrexham-based Paallam Arts, will explore cultural heritage through Kalarippayattu, a traditional South Indian movement practice rooted in physical discipline, wellbeing and cultural knowledge.

The two-year project will give a total of 13 dancers, including under-represented and neurodivergent artists, the opportunity to explore Kalaripayattu through immersive workshops, mentoring and creative collaboration with artists in South India.

The first group of six dancers will travel to Bangalore this month to deepen their understanding of the movement traditions, philosophies and cultural heritage that inform Paallam’s work in Wales.

The participants include freelance artists who have been involved in Paallam Arts’ programmes and activities over several years.

Professional dancer, actor and performer Justin Melluish, from Gwernymynydd near Mold, shared his excitement to experience the exchange alongside his mother Karin, who is travelling alongside him as his full-time carer.

Justin said: “I feel so lucky to have been chosen for this project. Because I have Down’s Syndrome, my life is full of the most amazing opportunities. I can’t believe I will be performing in India!”

Krishnapriya Ramamoorthy, founder of Paallam Arts, explained how cultural reconnection can strengthens a sense of identity, belonging, and self-expression for those from diverse and marginalised communities.

She said: “At Paallam, we’re passionate about creating opportunities for diverse communities to experience dance and movement in ways that are meaningful to them.

“This exchange is particularly significant because it allows artists to explore the cultural roots and philosophies that inform our work in Wales, while developing new artistic relationships, learning new artforms, and widening perspectives globally.”

The exchange is supported by Taith Wales’ international learning exchange programme, established to create opportunities for people in Wales to learn, study and volunteer across the world.

Taith is committed to reaching individuals and organisations who may face additional barriers to international learning exchange opportunities and improving access for people from underrepresented groups.

Krishnapriya added: “This has been an incredibly rewarding experience to date, and with the group now moving from online learning to in-person experiences in South India, we’re thrilled to be able to give these artists an international learning experience of this scale.”