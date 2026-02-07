Welsh Dark Sky Week returns with stargazing events across the country

Welsh Dark Sky Week is returning for its fifth year, offering opportunities to see and celebrate stunning skies across the country.

Bringing together National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Dark Sky Week 2026 will run from 13 – 22 February, coinciding with Spring half term.

Wales is renowned for having the highest percentage of protected dark skies in the world, and was the first UK nation to introduce national good practice guidance to help protect its dark skies.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park said: “Join us for a week of events, shining a light on the impacts of light pollution and the inspiring projects working to protect our landscapes, wildlife, and wellbeing.

“Experience the darkness on one of our walks, learn the basis of astrophotography during a workshop or marvel at the planets and constellations in one of our Planetarium sessions.”

Events among those available to book on the National Park’s website include a ‘Journey Around the Solar System’ at Brecon Cathedral, and an ‘Evening of astrophotography’ with celebrated night-sky photographer, Dafydd Wyn Morgan.

Founder of Serydda, an astro-tourism business in mid Wales, Dafydd said: “In Wales, the experience [of witnessing the night sky] is amplified.

“Astro tourism here isn’t rushed; it’s immersive, it asks you to slow down, look up and reconnect with something older than language.”

Also on offer in Bannau Brycheiniog is a Night Walk in Craig-y-nos Country Park and a Night Hike & Soup on Mynydd Illtud Common.

Another location hosting events for Dark Sky Week is Plas Bodfa on Ynys Môn, where evenings of Community Stargazing will take place, along with an afternoon of constellation stories with storyteller, Gillian Brownson, before a dusk walk to gaze at the stars mentioned in the tales.

Among Eryri National Park’s events is a Llyn Llydaw Night Walk to watch the stars drift in the sky and reflect off the lake. There will also be a night of archaeology and astronomy in Cwm Eigiau with Dark Skies Officer, Dani Robertson, and National Park Archaeologist, John Roberts.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park site, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, will host a Biofluorescent Night Walk on 18 February, exploring colourful lichen, plants and insects in the Spring Gardens under UV light.

Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (Pen Llŷn, Clwydian Range and Dee Valley, Gower and Wye), are expected to announce events soon.