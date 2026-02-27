Welsh dealer jailed after officers seize heroin and crack cocaine

A Newport dealer has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment after officers seized heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of up to £175,000.

Matthew Roberts was arrested after neighbourhood officers, supported by Gwent Police’s Serious Organised Crime unit, raided an address in Newport in November of last year.

Roberts, 24, appeared for sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 25 February after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs – heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers investigating the sale and supply of class A drugs in the Newport area recovered mobile phones, heroin and cocaine from the property in Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland.

They also seized weighing scales and cash from the address and the defendant’s car.

PC Matthew Tucker, neighbourhood ward manager for Maindee, the officer in the case, said: “During his custody interview, Roberts chose to remain silent and did not answer the questions we put to him about the class A drugs and cash we seized from his address.

“However, the evidence of Roberts’ illegal activities was overwhelming and he had little option but to admit the charges he faced in court.

“Criminals, like Roberts, are only interested in the profits they make; they do not care about the pain and misery they can cause to vulnerable people and their families.

“We will continue to target those who sell and supply illegal drugs in the Newport area and further afield, filling our communities with suffering and fear.

“We receive regular intelligence from our communities and we’re grateful for the continued support. Please report your concerns and information to us.”

If you have any concerns about illegal drugs in your area, you can contact Gwent Police via their website, call them on 101 or send a direct message to their Facebook or X social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information or contact their website.