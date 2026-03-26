Welsh dealer jailed after officers seize more than £2,400 cash and mobile phones

A Newport man responsible for supplying cocaine and cannabis in the city was caught after officers examined a mobile phone seized from another suspect.

As part of their investigations, Newport neighbourhood officers searched Kieran Rogers’ address in January this year and recovered more than £2,400 cash and two mobile phones.

Rogers, 34, was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday 24 March after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

PC Jack Passmore, the officer in the case, said: “We identified Rogers’ involvement in the supply of cocaine and cannabis in the Newport area following the arrest of another man, who later received a prison sentence, during a proactive operation in Ringland last year.

“While examining a phone we seized, we uncovered evidence of drug related messages between Rogers and the other man.

“Rogers failed to explain the drug related messages between the two men and he could not account for the legitimacy of the large quantity of cash we seized at his address.

“With overwhelming evidence against him, Rogers had little option but to plead guilty to the charges he faced in court.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that drug dealers, like Rogers, who bring misery, suffering and fear to vulnerable people and their families and communities are caught and put before the courts.”

Rogers received a sentence of three years and nine months imprisonment.

Gwent Police encourage anyone with concerns over illegal drugs in their community to get in touch with them via their website, call on 101 or send a direct message on their Facebook or X social media pages, so they can act.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information or contact them via their website.

In an emergency, always call 999.