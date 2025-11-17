Welsh deer park up for sale for £4m

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A deer farm park attraction, which has expanded with several developments recently approved by councillors despite repeated officer recommendations of refusal, is now on the market for £4m.

Great Wedlock Farm and Deer Park, at Gumfreston in Pembrokeshire, some three miles from Tenby, is being marketed through estate agents Fox Grant with a guide price of £4m.

“Great Wedlock Farm and Deer Park were established in 2020 by the current owner, has invested well to create a viable business situated an easy drive from Tenby or Saundersfoot, meaning that it is an established tourist destination in the summer months for families,” it says.

Among the assets it lists:

An Established and Popular Tourist Attraction. Set in 173 Acres. 5 Bedroom Farmhouse, 3 Bedrooms En Suite. Deer Barn: Café, Shop and Buggy Park. Cinema Barn: Cinema, Tractor Maze & Soft Play. Stone Barn: Golf Putting with second part for restoration. The Makers Market Barn with Trader Stalls, store & toilets. Planning permission for 15 holiday homes. Agricultural barn, Further outbuilding and workshop. Deer Fencing all round. 2 miles fenced walk, parking for 200 cars. Outside Playground with some 28 pieces including gym equipment. Planning for Event Centre. Outside seating for 100. Amazing views across the Bristol Channel. Perfect for wind turbines, subject to planning permission. Monopolistic Trading Position.



Since the June 2022 approval of the deer park attraction itself, there have been further applications by Mr and Mrs Evans of Great Wedlock, both repeatedly recommended for refusal by officers, and both ultimately approved by full council after being repeatedly backed by the planning committee.

In December 2023, a change of use of a former agricultural barn to a trading barn for up to 35 traders selling local produce and crafts was approved by approved by 43 votes to one, against officer concerns including the potential for negative impacts on the existing provision of local shops in nearby rural settlements.

In May of this year, plans for 15 disability-friendly holiday lodges, a scheme the applicants had previously priced at some £2.3m to develop, were approved.

At the time local member Cllr Rhys Jordan said the material considerations of “ethically right and economically sound” sustainable tourism and the disability-friendly lodges outweighed officers’ reasons for refusal, which included it was outside of an identified settlement boundary in a countryside location, and was considered to have an adverse impact on visual amenity.

Fox Grant says of the site now up for sale: “The organic pastureland is grazed by the deer, which consist of three breeds: Red Deer, White Red Deer and Fallow Deer, during the summer months, there is the option for tourist to go on Deer Safaris in the buggies, after paying the entrance fee.”