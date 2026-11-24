Nation.Cymru Staff

A dementia-focused care home in south Wales, designed to give residents greater independence through smaller households, private gardens and shared community spaces, has won a prestigious national award for its innovative approach to residential care.

Severn View Park Care Home in Portskewett, Monmouthshire, was awarded the Residential Development Award at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) UK Awards 2026.

The RICS UK Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, sustainability and the positive impact of surveying, bringing together industry professionals from across the country. Following regional ceremonies that were hosted earlier this year, the Grand Final in London awarded organisations with national recognition.

Developed by Lovell in partnership with Monmouthshire County Council and Pentan Architects, Severn View Park was praised for its groundbreaking design, people-first approach and commitment to sustainability.

Situated within the Elderwood Parc development, the single-storey home supports those living with dementia by providing both long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. All at ground level to ensure residents can easily access the home’s outdoor spaces.

Clare Johnson MBE FRICS, Regional Market Director – Central UK Region at RICS, said: “Congratulations to the teams behind Severn View Park Care Home on their success at the RICS UK Awards, RICS is extremely proud to celebrate your exceptional achievements.

“The judging panel had said that this project exemplifies residential excellence, demonstrating how thoughtful design, collaboration and community-focused delivery can create homes and places that have a lasting positive impact.

“Surveyors play a vital role in shaping our built and natural environment. These awards are an important opportunity to recognise the expertise, dedication and hard work behind outstanding projects, and to celebrate the real difference they make to communities.”

The developers shared that, from the outset, the ambition of the project was to create a place where residents could continue to live a life that matters to them, supported by surroundings that feel safe, familiar and homely.

Each household has its own private garden and residents can also spend time in a central village hall, a courtyard garden and community allotments to support wellbeing, physical activity and social interaction.

These spaces were created in collaboration with ecologists and landscape specialists, with the aim of enhancing biodiversity while meeting residents’ needs.

Anthony Vagges, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received this national award from such an important industry body.

“Severn View Park Care Home is a huge source of pride for us at Lovell, demonstrating how positive, collaborative working can bring real long-term benefits to local communities.

“This is a project we’re particularly passionate about and it feels truly special to have helped create a place that sets a new benchmark for dementia-friendly care homes.

“We’d like to thank our partners for bringing our shared vision to life and are looking forward to celebrating this award win with them.”

Cllr Ian Chandler, Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services on Monmouthshire County Council, said: “Severn View Park Residential Home has allowed us to look at a different way of providing care, creating an environment that feels like home while giving residents the support they need to live with dignity and independence.

“We’re incredibly proud to see this approach recognised with this award. It reflects the hard work, commitment and collaboration of everyone involved, and our wider ambition to support people’s wellbeing, health and dignity at every stage of life.

“Most importantly, it demonstrates our shared determination to put residents, their individual needs and their wellbeing at the heart of the care we provide.”

Karen Lock, Associate Director at Pentan Architects, said: “Severn View Park is a distinctive building that brings architecture and a bold new model of care together. It fundamentally changes the way care is provided for people living with dementia.

“At the heart of the approach is a home that feels domestic and familiar rather than institutional and clinical. Residents live in four households of eight, with daily life built around the tasks, relationships, and simple pleasures of any home. The households come together in the village hall and a large courtyard garden. These spaces are also open to the wider community, as along as the residents are invited.

“Pentan Architects is proud of what we have achieved here alongside Lovell and Monmouthshire County Council, and of the recognition the project has received. Providing care for people living with dementia is one of the major challenges we face as a society, and we hope Severn View Park offers a very optimistic vision.”

To find out more about the RICS UK Awards 2026 Grand Final, visit their site here.