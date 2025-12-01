Welsh design star set to illuminate investment summit

Amelia Jones

A lighting designer whose work has illuminated stages from Las Vegas to Dubai is bringing his artistry back home to Wales.

Paul James, originally from Caerphilly has lit shows for global superstar Rihanna and Welsh legends Super Furry Animals. He will showcase his talents for international business leaders at the Wales Investment Summit on December 1. Narration for the event will be provided by Welsh actor Michael Sheen.

With 25 years of experience creating cutting-edge lighting displays, James is expected to impress more than 300 delegates from over 27 countries.

The summit, designed to highlight Wales as a destination for investment, will also feature Welsh icons including Tour De France winner Geraint Thomas and BBC One Show presenter Alex Jones.

The event aims to combine business, culture, and innovation on a global stage.

James said he was proud to return to Wales for the event. He explained that the summit was an opportunity to highlight the country’s creativity and technical expertise. He added, “There’s something special about bringing my work home. I’m proud to be part of an event that puts Wales on the global stage.”

For the First Minister, Eluned Morgan, James’ participation illustrates the talent and ambition Wales has to offer. She described the summit as a chance to show why Wales is one of the best places to invest and do business.

Morgan said: “Paul’s incredible work, taking Welsh talent from Caerphilly to the biggest stages in the world, perfectly illustrates the ambition and excellence that international investors will find when they come to Wales.”

James said he hoped the summit would inspire others in Wales to see the creative possibilities they can offer the world.