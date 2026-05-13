Welsh destinations rank among UK’s rainbow hotspots

Nation.Cymru staff

Two Welsh destinations have been named among the UK’s best places to spot a rainbow, according to a new staycation report.

With airport travel delays, rising fuel costs and global conflicts, this year is shaping up to be big for UK staycations.

However unpredictable weather remains a barrier for many Brits as one in three (30%) admit they would cut a holiday short if heavy rainfall arrived.

An upside of unpredictable weather, according to Parkdean Resorts, is that it’s exactly what’s needed to form a rainbow.

The majority of holidaymakers in Britain aren’t put off by rain, with over two in three (70%) saying they would persevere with their holiday plans even if heavy rain was forecast, according to a recent study.

The holiday provider’s Rainy Day Report has also crowned the rainbow capitals of Britain, with two Welsh locations, Aberystwyth and Barafundle Bay, making the top five

Using historical weather data, the report compares each location’s daily rainfall and sunshine hours, and how often it changes between each.

This data was then used to work out the daily likelihood of spotting a rainbow, with all five of the top locations boast a 50% daily chance of seeing the phenomenon.

The likelihood of a rainbow also correlates with how quickly rain will turn into sunshine, meaning if you’re caught in a downpour in these locations, it should pass as quickly as it arrived.

In Aberystwyth, which ranked fourth overall, there is a 51% to spot a rainbow with an average 5.7 hours of daily rain.

Sunshine

Though the highest recorded amount of rainfall on the list, the coastal town also ranks high for its daily sunshine, reaching 5.9 hours on average.

Aberystwyth first became popular with holidaymakers in the late 19th century, brought in on the new train lines. Its charming promenade still features many Victorian and Edwardian buildings.

Next in the rankings is Barafundle Bay in Pembrokeshire, with a 50% daily chance of seeing a rainbow thanks to its relatively low average rainfall at 4.6 hours a day and high daily sunshine at 6.6 hours.

Less well-trod than Aberystwyth’s promenade, Barafundle Bay is still nonetheless a popular staycation spot in the summer months.

The only way to reach the sand dunes flanked by pine trees is with a half-mile walk from the car park, but the clear waters and nearby sites of interest, such as Saint Govan’s Chapel and Stackpole Quay are well worth it.

The remaining three spots on the rainbow rankings were all in Cornwall, with Helston, one of the UK’s most southerly towns, claiming the top spot.

Parkdean Resorts full Rainy Day report is available here.

Weather data was sourced from the Open-Meteo API, analysing hourly conditions for each location over a 12-month period (8,784 hours).