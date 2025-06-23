Welsh dog charity seeks answers after t-shirt appears in TK Maxx for triple the price

Molly Stubbs

A charity that raises funds for a Welsh dogs home has found its t-shirts on sale in TK Maxx without their permission for a 166% markup.

The Rescue Hotel which works in support of Cardiff Dogs Home and sells merch like shirts, hats, and tote bags through their site posted to Facebook highlighting the issue, writing “We are really confused how this has happened.”

TK Maxx, a high street store selling clothing, furnishings and beauty products at cut prices, sources its stock from ‘from all kinds of vendors – big names and designer labels, top brands, up-and-coming labels.’

Care

The Rescue Hotel was formed by workers from Cardiff Dogs Home who wanted to help out by raising extra funds and providing further care to the hundreds of dogs housed at the site on Penarth road.

After setting up in 2019 with 5 volunteers, they gained registered charity status in 2020, and use funds raised to provide food, toys, veterinary care, training classes, and building improvements for the dogs home.

“Not sure whether to be flattered or furious…” They wrote on Facebook after a volunteer spotted one of their shirts on sale in TK Maxx for £39.99, claiming it had originally been priced at £65.

The t-shirt, the Rescue Hotel ‘GRRVANA’ merch, a grey shirt with a bright yellow bulldog logo in the style of vintage Nirvana band tees, retails for £15 on The Rescue Hotel’s site.



“Is TK Maxx — a billion-pound company — copying our design and is selling it as their own?” They said. “Are TKMaxx buying directly from us, slapping on a 166% markup?”

Clarification

The charity called for clarification on TK Maxx’s sourcing methods, writing: “Is this is a second hand t-shirt, sent to recycling that has made its way into a TKMaxx store where they are selling it as new? We would love some feedback from TKMaxx on how and why this has happened.



“We put blood sweat and tears in to this charity. Quite literally at the moment as our merch is stored in a shipping container which is pretty unbearable to be packing orders from in this heat but we’ll do anything for the dogs. This has made us so sad.”

On their site, TK Maxx clarifies that they source from various vendors, thanks to ‘opportunistic and entrepreneurial’ buyers.

They ‘take advantage of a wide variety of opportunities, which can include department store cancellations, a brand owner making up too much product, or a great deal when a vendor simply wants to clear merchandise. These are just some of the ways we bring you tremendous value.’

The Rescue Hotel’s Facebook post has garnered over 750 likes, with commenters sharing theories as to how the shirt ended up on the shop’s racks.

One commenter suggested that it was ‘Definitely a changing room swap out!’ Another agreed, writing ‘That’s been swapped out, left in changing room then an unsuspecting staff member has taken it, thought its a store item that has been tried on…and put “back” on shop floor.’

Others have shared The Rescue Hotel’s confusion and annoyance, writing ‘Awful! Im invested how they even managed to get this to sell! Take away a positive! Amazing promotion for your tees! Hope you raise lots of money’, and tagging TK Maxx’s Facebook page suggesting a ‘sizable donation as an apology’.

Best

The Rescue Hotel made the best of the confusing situation, finishing their post by writing: “In the meantime though if you want to make us sweat some more you can order our banging merch directly from us on our website.



“Every single penny of profit we make from the sale of our merch goes directly to helping the homeless dogs of Cardiff. ”

Cardiff Dogs Home takes in dogs of all breeds and ages, providing care at their site in West Point Industrial Estate on Penarth Road in the hopes of eventually rehoming the animals.

To find out more about Cardiff Dogs Home and how you can offer support or rehome a dog, visit their site here. The Rescue Hotel’s merchandise is available here.

