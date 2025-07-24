Welsh dog rescue charity to feature in new TV series ‘Tails from the Shelter’

Stephen Price

One of Wales’ largest dog rescue centres is set to star role in a brand new ITV Wales documentary series, Tails from the Shelter, set to air later this month.

The four-part series, filmed at Hope Rescue centre in Llanharan, offers a behind the scenes look at the work they do every day to give vulnerable dogs a second chance at life.

Launching on Tuesday 29 July at 8pm on ITV Cymru Wales, ‘Tails from the Shelter’ follows the emotional and inspiring journeys of some of the dogs that come through our doors – from those found abandoned or straying, to those rescued from crisis situations.

Viewers will get to know their dedicated team of staff and volunteers, the challenges they face, and the incredible transformations that happen when compassion meets commitment.

Love letter to dogs

At its heart, the series is a love letter to rescue dogs – and a powerful reminder of why their work matters more than ever.

Vanessa Waddon, Founder and CEO of Hope Rescue, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to share Hope’s story with the world, especially as we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year.

“We’ve always believed that every dog deserves hope, and this series shows exactly what that looks like in action. It’s raw, genuine and full of heart – just like the rescue journey itself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITVCymruWales (@itvcymruwales)

Each episode of Tails from the Shelter tells a different story – from German Shepherd Kevin, found collapsed on the roadside, emaciated and unable to walk, to finding Hope’s longest resident – Gary, an 8 yr old American Bulldog his forever home, Hope, a pug abandoned at a local vet whilst in labour and Muffin, a lame lurcher needing surgery for cancer.

The series also explores the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on pet ownership, the rise in dog abandonment, and the critical role that rescue centres like Hope play in protecting animal welfare.

Adopt don’t shop

Hope Rescue has been saving the lives of dogs in need since 2005, taking in stray, abandoned, and unwanted dogs from across south Wales and rehoming them all over the UK. They care for dogs of all breeds, ages, sizes, and backgrounds – including those with complex medical or behavioural needs.

Big news! ITV Wales has followed our journey for a special 4-part documentary called “Tales from the Shelter”, shining a light on the dogs, the drama, and the triumphs behind the scenes at Hope. 🎥🐶 🎥 Premiering Tuesday, 29th of July!#TalesFromTheShelter #HopeRescue pic.twitter.com/hnmNSmL9I7 — Hope Rescue (@HopeRescue) July 22, 2025

Vanessa continued: “We hope the series will not only highlight the importance of rescue work, but also encourage more people to adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate.

“We’re living through an animal welfare crisis and there is no end in sight, with the impact of lockdown followed by the cost-of-living crisis bringing more dogs than ever through our doors. We’re always at capacity, struggling to pay rising costs and impacting our ability to raise money.

“It currently costs around £3 million each year to keep Hope Rescue afloat, so we need your support now more than ever.”

Tails from the Shelter will air weekly from Tuesday 29 July on ITV Wales and be available on demand on ITVX.

Find out more about supporting Hope or dogs currently in search of a home here.

