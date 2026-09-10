Welsh dog wash business cleans up with plans for 10 sites across Wales

Nation Cymru staff

A south Wales husband and wife have turned a problem familiar to dog owners across Wales – muddy paws, wet fur and the dreaded post-walk clean-up – into a growing business.

With the help of funding from the British Business Bank, Barry couple Josienne and Michael Hoover have launched Pawfectly Clean Cymru, a brand offering self-service dog wash stations at popular dog-walking spots, with three locations now up and running just six months after the business began.

The couple came up with the business after spotting a gap in the market for a convenient, affordable way for dog owners to clean their pets straight after a walk, without the hassle of washing them at home or booking an appointment with a professional groomer.

Their solution was to place self-service wash stations where people were already walking their dogs, allowing owners to wash, dry and go without the need for a separate trip or booking.

The business currently operates stations at Caerphilly Mountain, Pontcanna Fields and Clydach Vale Lakes, with a number of additional locations already in the pipeline and ambitions to reach 10 sites across Wales within the next year.

The idea was born from a problem both Josie and Michael knew all too well: getting home from a great walk only to be faced with a trail of mud and dirt throughout the house.

With both working full time, the couple wanted to create a solution that fitted naturally into the dog-walking routine and that could operate without them needing to be on site or managing appointment schedules.

The self-service stations are designed to be simple and convenient, providing washing and drying facilities that can be accessed at the click of a button. Dog owners can walk up, select the service they need and pay by contactless.

The couple deliberately choose locations with strong dog-walking footfall, alongside access to the water and electricity needed to operate the stations.

Pawfectly Clean Cymru has already recorded more than 1,000 washes since its first station opened, with a growing number of customers returning regularly and incorporating the service into their post-walk routine.

The business is now projecting turnover of more than £100,000 this year.

The couple initially funded their first installation themselves before securing a Start Up Loan through the British Business Bank, which helped fund the expansion into their second and third locations.

With no previous trading history for Pawfectly Clean Cymru, they said the funding provided a crucial opportunity to grow the business at a stage when securing finance through traditional lenders could have been more difficult.

“When we were looking at funding, we came across the British Business Bank and the process was really straightforward,” said Michael.

“The team listened to what we wanted to achieve and took a personal approach to understanding the business.

“The funding meant we could go from having one site to building a network. Without it, we simply wouldn’t have been able to grow the business at the pace we have.”

The couple now have several potential new locations in the pipeline, including sites in Barry and Newport, and are aiming to reach 10 stations across Wales within the next year.

They have deliberately chosen to focus on Wales rather than expanding elsewhere, with ambitions to build a recognisable Welsh brand serving dog owners from south Wales to north Wales.

The business has also been named as a finalist in the Best Pet Business category at the UK Small Business Awards 2026, where they are representing south Wales and the winner due to be announced in October.

For Josienne, who works in education safeguarding, and Michael, whose background is in finance and sustainability-focused investment, starting the business has been a labour of love alongside their full-time jobs. Between them, they have four children, three cats and three dogs – including Caesar, a street dog Michael rescued while living in Jordan.

“We loved the idea and knew we would use it ourselves, so we thought other dog owners would too,” said Josienne. “There’s that moment after a walk when you’ve got a soaking wet, muddy dog and you know what’s waiting for you when you get home. We wanted to make that part of dog ownership easier.

“We’ve both put a huge amount of time into getting the business off the ground alongside our jobs, but seeing people use the stations and hearing how much they love them makes it all worthwhile.”

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Director for Wales at the British Business Bank, said: “Pawfectly Clean Cymru shows how a simple idea, based on solving a problem that many people experience every day, can develop into a growing business with the right support.

“Josienne and Michael have shown real ambition in taking their idea from a single site to three locations in just six months, while building strong relationships with the communities and businesses around them.

“Through the Start Up Loans programme, we’re proud to support entrepreneurs across Wales as they turn their ideas into businesses that can grow, create opportunities and contribute to their local economies.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.