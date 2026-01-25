Welsh drugs and alcohol service has used its base without the correct planning permission for over a year

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

A drugs and alcohol service used a former insurance broker’s office as its base without the correct planning permission for more than a year.

The mistake only came to light when a new estates manager was appointed by the charity running the service who reviewed its property portfolio and realised use of the former office building should have been subject to a planning application.

As a result charity Kaleidoscope, which operates the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service, instructed planning agents to submit an application to ensure its base in Abergavenny had permission under the correct use class.

The service had taken over the former office of the Farmers Union of Wales’ insurance brokers, on the ground floor of Park Chambers, Hereford Road, in December 2024. It applied to Monmouthshire County Council for a retrospective change of use in November, after the oversight was realised, and the application was approved in January.

The offices had been vacant for 18 months, since May 2023, before the drug and alchol service moved in.

Planning officer Kate Bingham said in a report the office building is in the centre of Abergavenny and well served by public transport as well as being close to other services and facilities but isn’t within an area protected for Class A uses such as retail or pubs, cafes and restaurants.

As a result she said the change to D1 “non residential institution” use is acceptable but attached a condition to the permission to prevent change of uses within that class which also includes children’s nurseries and places of worship.

Ms Bingham said: “That could in theory result in a more intense use of the building and use outside normal business hours.”

The drug and alcohol service operates from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday with two clinical staff and three non-clinical staff who provide support to patients.

The change of use only applies to the ground floor and basement and excludes the communal hall and staircase and the first floor remains as an office which is occupied by a separate business.