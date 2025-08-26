Welsh explorer announces epic expedition along China’s Yellow River

International explorer, five-time world record holder and TV presenter, Ash Dykes, has announced his next major adventure – a 3,400-mile long journey along the full length of China’s Yellow River.

Ash, who is from St Asaph in Wales and currently lives in London, will embark on his adventure at the beginning of September and the journey is to be filmed for international television.

Often called the ‘Mother River of China’, the Yellow River is one of the most important rivers in human history and regarded as the most dangerous. Ash will follow it from its remote source on the Qinghai/Tibetan Plateau, through the Gobi Desert, over mountains, across vast plains, inner Mongolia and finally to its mouth at the Bohai Sea.

Pushing boundaries

From skydiving and paragliding to scuba diving, kayaking, climbing, and hiking, Ash will push his own boundaries to ensure the Yellow River is showcased in its entirety, giving audiences a sense of its power, significance, and story.

His previous expeditions have captured attention worldwide, earning comparisons to David Goggins and Bear Grylls, and inspiring viewers to push beyond their limits.

The Yellow River Expedition will combine survival with adventure and cultural storytelling. The project has already secured major international TV commissions, with near-daily social media updates planned so global audiences can follow in real time.

Speaking about the mission, Ash said: “The Yellow River is known as the lifeblood of Chinese civilisation, and China has always felt like a second home to me. Having walked its southern sister river, the Yangtze – the longest river to flow through a single nation – this feels like the natural next step, and once again, China has welcomed me with open arms.

“This expedition is about showing the river as it truly is – its vast scale, its rich history, and its modern-day importance. That means choosing the right way to travel at the right time, whether that’s by land, air, or water. Sometimes that will push me far outside my comfort zone, but that’s the commitment it takes to present the Yellow River like never before.

“For me, this is more than an expedition. It’s a chance to tell the story of the Yellow River’s past, present, and future through the lens of adventure, survival, and human connection. It’s the biggest and most ambitious project of my career so far.”

Household name

Already a household name in China, this is Ash’s third adventure in the East Asian country and the hype is already building there. In 2019, he became the first person in history to hike the entire 4,000 Yangtze River in 352 days, a feat that aired on National Geographic.

In addition, he has travelled the entire length of the 21,000 km Great Wall of China, which was documented as a six-part, one-hour TV series. The journey was aired internationally across Europe and primetime Australia, and can currently be seen in America and Canada.

Ash has become known as one of the world’s toughest and leading extreme adventure athletes, building a reputation for pushing human endurance, surviving and thriving in the planet’s most hostile environments.

His world record setting expeditions to date:

2014: Completed the first solo and unsupported crossing of Mongolia on foot (1,500 miles), hauling a 120 kg trailer through the Gobi Desert, a world first in recorded history. He almost lost his life.

2016: First to trek the length of Madagascar (1,600 miles), summiting its highest peaks and navigating crocodile-infested rivers while overcoming malaria, armed encounters, and extreme weather whilst hunting and gathering.

2019: First person in history to hike the entire length of the Yangtze River (4,000 miles in 352 days), the Yellow River’s ‘big brother’ and Asia’s longest river. After airing on Nat Geo and reaching 1.1 bn people worldwide, Ash was then invited onto the Joe Rogan podcast – the first and only Welshman to be a guest on the show.

2024 x 2: Completed a world-first survival expedition in the Amazon rainforest, discovering the previously unknown source of the Coppename River in Suriname and then travelling the river’s length. He also led a team for the fastest ascent of the highest peak in the nation. This mission is currently being produced as a full international TV series.

