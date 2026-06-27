Welsh families keen to ditch their devices on holiday, survey suggests

Nation.Cymru staff

Four in five adults in Wales would consider taking a “digital detox” holiday with their family, according to a new survey which suggests many people are struggling to spend uninterrupted time together.

Research commissioned by holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts found that 80% of Welsh adults would consider a holiday that encouraged them to spend less time on their phones and other devices.

The survey also found that almost one in six (14%) Welsh adults said they did not feel connected to their family, while 19% said they rarely or never spent uninterrupted quality time together.

More than one in 10 (11%) admitted they were always on their phones during family time.

Despite that, respondents appeared open to switching off while on holiday. Around 30% said organised activities would help them spend less time on their devices, while a quarter said designated phone-free periods would make disconnecting easier.

Almost two in five (39%) said spending quality time with friends and family was the biggest attraction of a holiday, while 26% said the opportunity to improve their mental wellbeing by taking a break from screens appealed to them.

The survey also explored childhood holiday memories, with caravan holidays emerging as the most commonly recalled type of family break among Welsh adults.

Parkdean Resorts said the findings had prompted the launch of a campaign encouraging families to spend less time on digital devices during their holidays.

Parkdean Resorts said the findings had prompted the launch of a campaign encouraging families to spend less time on digital devices during their holidays.

Toby Durston, the company’s regional director for Wales, said: “Wales has so much to offer families and couples looking to reconnect on a summer getaway. From stunning coastal walks and beautiful countryside to a wide range of outdoor activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Trecco Bay is one of the largest holiday parks in Europe, with a Blue Flag beach and a range of activities that encourage families to spend time together away from their screens.

“Taking a break from digital devices gives people the chance to be present, reconnect and create lasting memories.”

The research was carried out by OnePulse during the week commencing 13 April 2026.