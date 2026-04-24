Welsh family brewery celebrates as craft beers hit Tesco shelves

Welsh family brewery Tomos Watkin is celebrating a major milestone as it launches two of its distinctive beers, the Dragon’s Keep IPA and Blodwen, in selected Tesco stores.

Available from 20 April, the beers will be sold in large Tesco stores across Wales.

The exciting new partnership brings Tomos Watkin’s characterful, expertly crafted beers to even more customers, showcasing the best of Welsh brewing heritage.

Founded in 1996, Tomos Watkin is a proudly Welsh, family-led brewery with heritage at its core.

Now spanning three generations of family ownership, the brewery draws inspiration from the people, stories and spirit of the nation. Each beer is crafted to capture the character and depth of the Welsh communities it originates

Dragon’s Keep is an authentic Welsh IPA with a bold flavour that embodies the spirit of the Cymry. Brewed in Swansea, using an expertly crafted blend of US hops, this premium IPA delivers vibrant flavours of tropical fruits with a satisfying bite, inviting drinkers to unleash the dragon and discover a new Welsh legend.

Blodwen, a premium blonde beer, will also be launching in Tesco this April, celebrating the sea’s bounty.

Named after the very first opera to be written in Welsh, the beer is brewed with pale malts and a bounty of hops, offering an easy-drinking profile with refreshing notes of citrus, pine and tropical fruits.

Joelle Drummond, multi-award-winning entrepreneur and co-founder of Tomos Watkin, said: “As a family-run brewery, we’re incredibly proud to bring our beers to Tesco shelves across Wales.

“Our mission has always been to celebrate Welsh heritage through great beer, and this launch allows us to share our story and flavours with even more people across the country and beyond.”

The launch of Tomos Watkin’s beers is part of Tesco’s ongoing commitment to champion Welsh producers and expand Tesco’s range of Welsh-made food and drink, across Wales

Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tomos Watkin to our stores. These great tasting beers are a fantastic example of Wales’s rich quality, craftsmanship and history.

“We remain committed to supporting local producers, and we’re confident that our customers will enjoy discovering these unique and flavourful brews.”