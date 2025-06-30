Welsh farm businesses to trial new inventive ideas

Sixteen Welsh farm businesses are set to trial new inventive ideas that could benefit the wider agricultural sector across Wales.

From harnessing drone technology and measuring pasture quality to equipping sheep with state-of-the-art tracking devices to deter theft, the projects have been made possible thanks to Farming Connect’s ‘Try Out Fund’.

In previous rounds, farmers have explored everything from growing tea and commercially producing walnuts to bi-cropping maize with sunflowers.

This latest initiative sees farmers awarded funding to experiment with fresh approaches directly on their land.

The successful applicants represent a broad spectrum of Welsh agriculture, spanning dairy, arable, beef, sheep, poultry, and horticulture.

In Meirionnydd, a dairy farmer is investigating sainfoin, a high-protein legume, by trialling three different establishment methods.

Future

The goal is to pinpoint two diverse sward types for alternating five-year leys, aiming for more sustainable forage production.

Meanwhile, in north Ceredigion, another dairy farm is embracing the future by using drones to improve pasture quality assessment, using technology for more efficient grassland management.

A Radnorshire broiler producer is tackling enterococcus lameness, a common infectious disease affecting poultry joints.

They’ll use a thermal fogging disinfectant in sheds before restocking, hoping to reduce incidence, protect bird health, and cut down on antibiotic use.

The trial will closely monitor mortality rates, feed conversion ratios, and, crucially, antibiotic usage.

An Anglesey barley grower is exploring a compound fertiliser with protected phosphate combined with farmyard manure.

The aim is to boost phosphate uptake in both spring and winter crops, leading to improved establishment, higher yields, and a better return on fertiliser investment.

Further south in Montgomeryshire, trials are underway for maize cultivation and the benefits of variable rate nitrogen applications in winter wheat and winter oilseed rape, striving for more precise and efficient nutrient management.

Trackers

In a direct response to the recent rise in livestock theft across Wales, one significant red meat sector project is focusing on tracking and monitoring technology. This trial will install and test various digital solutions on cluster farms, fitting sheep with devices to track their movement within the farm or a geofenced area, aiming to enhance security and provide peace of mind for farmers.

Beyond theft prevention, technology is also being harnessed for improved livestock management.

In Brecknock, a conservation grazing project will fit native cattle with ‘no-fence’ wireless collars.

This innovative approach aims to test whether these collars can enable targeted grazing, enhancing habitat value on common land and farmland by controlling aggressive species like bracken.

A similar system is also being trialled in an extensive grazing system in Monmouthshire, Torfaen & Blaenau Gwent, to see if it can improve animal welfare, and environmental outcomes, particularly in areas where traditional fencing is challenging.

Several red meat projects are delving into soil and livestock health.

In Brecknock, herbal leys are being established, introducing some varieties new to the UK.

Lamb health and performance are also a key focus for three further projects.

One farm in south Montgomeryshire will compare two vitamin B12 injections to combat cobalt deficiency in 600 lambs, monitoring daily live weight gain and body condition score to assess cost-effectiveness.

Other red meat initiatives include over-seeding using livestock, the use of seaweed bio stimulants to enhance sward quality, comparing lamb performance on herbal leys and willow supplementation and trace element supplementation options in lambs.

In south Wales, a project is evaluating field-scale sphagnum moss cultivation techniques, potentially opening up exciting new avenues for the horticulture sector.

A Farming Connect spokesperson said: “This diverse range of trials highlights the innovative sprit of Welsh Farmers and Farming Connects commitment to supporting new ideas.

“These projects hold the potential to lead to more resilient, profitable, and environmentally sustainable agricultural businesses, benefiting not just the farmers involved but the entire Welsh rural economy.”

