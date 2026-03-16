Welsh farm welcomes 40,000 visitors following relaunch

A community farm in south Wales is heading into its first Spring since a relaunch last September, with newborn lambs, piglets and chicks signalling the start of the new season.

Since the reopening of Greenmeadow Community Farm, Torfaen, in September 2025 following a major transformation, the visitor destination has welcomed over 40,000 visitors and 1,500 school pupils.

After the extensive renovation works, Greenmeadow now has new indoor and outdoor play facilities, a revamped farm house and cafe, The Farmer’s Table, and their Haybarn for hire.

In October 2025, Greenmeadow hosted its first wedding, and the venue has several weddings booked for 2026 with dates for 2027 now open.

Additionally, the farm was the chosen venue for the Royal Foundation’s Carol Service in its Dairy on behalf of The Princess of Wales, which took place in December.

Easter activities

Greenmeadow is hosting activities on Easter Holiday opening weekend (28-29 March), with live music, arts and crafts, activities, and the chance to meet the farm’s newest arrivals, including lambs, piglets and new Highland cows.

Visitors can also see their favourite animals in the new Animal Barn, offering up-close-and-personal experiences with guinea pigs, rabbits and chicks in Cuddle Corner.

The farm’s brand-new sensory room will be open in time for the holidays, providing an inclusive space designed to support children who benefit from a calmer, sensory-friendly environment.

Toddler Days are also returning, including the popular ‘Sing Along with Liz’ sessions, which have already received a fantastic response.

‘Blown away’

Twelve months on from the significant groundworks, the farm team is now encouraging visitors to make the most of the attraction.

Jac Griffiths, Farm Manager at Greenmeadow Community Farm, says: “We’ve been blown away by the response to Greenmeadow’s re-opening, and 40,000 visitors in just over six months is fantastic.

“Since we re-opened in September, the site has been steadily blossoming, with the landscape recovering and the animals back in the paddocks.

“Now with spring underway and Easter holidays around the corner, there couldn’t be a better time to visit and see how we’ve grown.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit Greenmeadow Community Farm’s site here.