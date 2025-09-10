Welsh farmer takes stand against Crown Estate over bill to access own field

Emily Price

A Welsh farmer who paid thousands of pounds to the Crown Estate to access his own land has taken a stand and refused to pay any further fees.

David Hardwick has lived on his family’s beef and sheep farm in Radnorshire, Powys since he was a baby.

The 79-year-old told Nation.Cymru that 28 years ago he began receiving invoices from the Crown Estate charging him an annual rental fee to use a farm track which leads to one of his own fields.

The track near Llanbister dates back to the 1880s and would originally have been used by locals travelling by horse and cart to an inner dwelling.

The route has deteriorated over the years and can now only be navigated using a tractor.

Mr Hardwick says there is no other route to access his land other than the track now owned by the Crown Estate.

Bills

A copy of an invoice shows he is currently being charged £100 a year by the Crown Estate to access his field.

Mr Hardwick says that at one point the fee increased to £250 before decreasing again to £100.

The letter appears to show that the payments are received by the Crown Estate via Savills – an estate agent appointed to manage the Crown Estate’s land portfolio.

The invoice also shows that the Crown Estate is trying to claw back a £450 debt built up by the farmer during the years he refused to pay.

Mr Hardwick has estimated that he has paid around £3000 to the Crown Estate since he began receiving the bills in 1996.

Refusal

Around three years ago, when the annual rental charge was increased, Mr Hardwick decided to take a stand and stopped paying the fee.

He then received a visit from Crown Estate officials asking him to pay up.

Mr Hardwick said: “When I stopped paying altogether a representative of the Crown Estate showed up at my farm at 6:45 in the night trying to get me to pay the arrears.

“I told them that I felt as though the charge is against my human rights and I should not have to pay it.

“After all these years I think I have probably paid what that track is worth by now and I shouldn’t have to pay more.

“Crown Estate officials have come to my farm three times now trying to get me to pay the annual fee – but I refuse.”

Profits

The Crown Estate is a huge collection of lands and holdings in the United Kingdom belonging to the British monarch worth around £16 billion.

It is run as a business, independent of government, but its profits are delivered to the UK Treasury each year.

An annual payment is also made to the monarch in the form of the Sovereign Grant, currently set at 12% of the total.

Crown Estate profits more than doubled from £443 million to £1.1 billion in 2023/24.

It’s has become a controversial issue in Wales over recent years with all county councils officially expressing their support for responsibility of the Crown Estate assets to be handed to the Welsh Government.

Flawed

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick, said: “The Liberal Democrats have long called for the Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales and for the profits made from renewable energy in Wales to be spent in Welsh communities.

“However, the issues around access to land highlighted by my constituent expose just another flaw in the set-up of the current system.

“The Crown Estate made over £1.1bn in 2023/24, most of which came from the profits they are making from the nation’s renewable energy sources.

“It is immoral that they seek to boost these profits even further by charging farmers and others for the ‘privilege’ of accessing their own land, something which most had done so previously for no cost for hundreds of years.”

A spokesperson for The Crown Estate said: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We cannot discuss individual leases, but we’d be happy to look into this and get back to Mr Hardwick.

“We are committed to reviewing our leasing and licensing arrangements to ensure they are proportionate, transparent, and deliver value for communities, as well as meet our duties set by Parliament to manage assets commercially and deliver value to the taxpayer.”