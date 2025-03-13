Welsh farmers concern at surge in sheep meat imports

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has expressed concern following the release of trade figures which confirmed a significant increase of sheep meat imported to the UK in 2024.

Data released by the UK Government showed the UK imports of sheep meat surged by 40% last year, reaching 67,880 tonnes, marking the highest level since 2018.

Increased imports from New Zealand (up by 14,300 tonnes) and Australia (6,500 tonnes) now account for 86% of UK sheep meat imports, up from 78% in 2023.

Analysis by Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) suggests a range of factors are responsible for the rise in imports, including lower prices from the Southern Hemisphere, new Free Trade Agreements, and a record level of deadweight prices in the UK.

Data by DEFRA also showed UK sheep meat production had declined by 7% in 2024, while UK beef production in 2024 increased by 4%.

‘Real threat’

Alun Owen, Farmers’ Union of Wales regional vice-president said: “The surge in sheep meat imports from New Zealand and Australia poses a very real threat that could undermine the livelihoods of Welsh sheep farmers and the sustainability of our rural communities.

“The increased imports are perhaps unsurprising, and follow the Farmers’ Union of Wales’ longstanding warnings that previous governments’ liberal approach to trade negotiations with New Zealand and Australia could drastically undermine Welsh farmers and domestic food production.

“Increasingly we are witnessing a potential displacement of high-quality Welsh and UK lamb – a product of world-leading sustainable farming practices – in favour of imports that have travelled thousands of miles.”

High prices

Gareth Parry, Farmers’ Union of Wales’ Head of Policy added: “The tighter throughput of livestock across the UK reflects current confidence levels of the sector, whilst the resulting record-high prices are causing difficulties for processors and retailers across the supply chain which, in part, increases the attractiveness of cheaper imports.

“In reality, however, inherent to the increase in food imports is a reduction in the UK’s food security, both through the displacement of domestic production and through additional reliance on food produced many thousands of miles away.”

