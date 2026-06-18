Welsh farmers sought for study into role of AI in achieving net zero target

Nation.Cymru staff

Farmers across Wales are being invited to share their experiences of using artificial intelligence and digital technologies as part of new research examining how the sector can move towards net zero.

The study, led by researchers from Bangor University and the Countryside & Community Research Institute at the University of Gloucestershire, will explore how digital tools are being used on Welsh farms and whether they can help improve sustainability and productivity.

Researchers hope to gain a better understanding of both the opportunities and challenges presented by technologies such as artificial intelligence, as well as the skills and support farmers may need to make the most of them.

The project is part of the Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales programme, which brings together universities, communities and industry stakeholders to strengthen evidence for rural development and policymaking.

The research is funded by UK Research and Innovation and will examine how emerging digital technologies fit alongside the practical knowledge and experience that have traditionally underpinned farming in Wales.

Researchers are particularly keen to hear from farmers already using digital tools or AI in their day-to-day work and who may be willing to host visits as part of the project.

These “walk-and-talk” interviews will allow researchers to see how technology is used in real-world farming environments and how it influences decision-making on the ground.

Sophie Wynne-Jones, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at Bangor University, said: “This research is about learning directly from farmers and land managers about what is already working in practice, as well as understanding the challenges.

“Their insights will play a vital role in shaping future support and policy.”

The findings are expected to inform future agricultural policy and support programmes in Wales, helping to ensure that efforts to reach net zero reflect the experiences of those working in the sector.

Farmers and industry stakeholders can contribute through a series of focus groups taking place over the coming months.

These include an online session for industry stakeholders on July 1, an in-person focus group at the Royal Welsh Show on July 22, and an online focus group for farmers on August 4.

Participants will receive a small token of appreciation in recognition of their time.

Those interested in taking part are encouraged to contact the research team for further information, either by contacting Aimee Morse, [email protected] or Elen Bonner, [email protected]