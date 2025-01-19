Welsh farmers urged to follow regulations when spreading slurry and other organic manures

Natural Resources Wales has reminded farmers that spread slurry and manure on fields to adhere to regulations and take necessary precautions to minimise the risk of agricultural pollution.

The reminder comes as the closed period prohibiting slurry and some other organic manures spreading on grassland comes to an end on 16 January.

Farms may resume spreading under the Welsh Government’s Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations (CoAPR). However, specific restrictions remain in place until the end of February to safeguard the environment.

Restrictions

The restrictions include: spreading a maximum of 30 cubic metres of slurry per hectare or eight tonnes of poultry manure per hectare at one time, and there must be at least a three-week interval between each application.

Farmers are also required to assess environmental factors before spreading – such as weather and soil conditions; proximity to waterways, slope and ground cover – by carrying out a field inspection prior to spreading.

They need to plan and record all applications to meet soil and crop need in their Nitrogen Management Plan, as well as comply with nitrogen limits. Spreading is strictly prohibited on waterlogged, flooded, snow-covered, or frozen soil, and soil that has been frozen for more than 12 hours in the previous 24 hours.

The closed period for spreading on tillage land remains in place until 31 January for all soils other than sandy or shallow.

Conditions

Simon Griffiths, Team Leader of NRW’s Agricultural Pollution Inspection Team, said: “These closed periods may be coming to an end, but other restrictions remain in place until the end of February.

“Farmers, tenants, landlords and contractors must carefully consider conditions to determine the best time for spreading any organic manures.

“If conditions are suitable, spreading may resume across communities. However, any instances of pollution will be investigated, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken.”

NRW is committed to monitoring compliance with CoAP regulations and officers will actively investigate reports of agricultural pollution utilising the suite of enforcement tools available to them.

Farmers are encouraged to self-report pollution incidents immediately to NRW to reduce environmental harm. Members of the public are also urged to report any signs of pollution.

To report pollution incidents, contact NRW online or call 0300 065 3000.

