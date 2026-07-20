Welsh farmers urged to seek mental health support without fear of losing firearm licences

Nation.Cymru staff

Farmers and rural communities across Wales are being reassured that seeking early mental health support does not automatically mean giving up a firearms licence.

NHS Wales said that misconceptions could be preventing some farmers from asking for help, particularly when experiencing stress, anxiety or low mood.

Meanwhile police forces reassured licence holders that mental health conditions are assessed fairly, sensitively and individually by firearms licensing authorities.

Adrian Phillips, firearms licensing manager with Dyfed Powys Police, said: “Each matter is considered on a case-by-case basis, and what I can say is that mental health issues do not automatically preclude a person from holding a certificate.”

The sentiment was echoed by firearms licensing departments at South Wales Police, North Wales Police and Gwent Police, who said in a joint statement: “Seeking support or help does not necessarily mean guns are removed or certificates revoked.

“Each individual case will be sensitively reviewed and assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

The advice follows conversations between NHS Wales mental health staff and farmers attending last year’s Royal Welsh Show in Builth Wells.

Staff from SilverCloud Wales, the online mental health platform, heard concerns around asking for support.

Fionnuala Clayton, project manager for NHS Wales’ Online Cognitive Behavioural Service, which manages SilverCloud Wales, said: “We know there is still a real stigma and some understandable concerns in farming communities about what might happen if people speak up about their mental health.

“It’s important for people to know that seeking help is a positive and responsible step. For some that might mean signing up to SilverCloud – it fits around busy lives, including those working in farming and rural communities. There’s no need to visit a GP or keep to clinic appointments.”

Vital to prioritise health

Wrexham-based beef and arable farmer Will Penri-Evans has spoken openly about his own experiences with depression and said it was vital to prioritise health.

Said Will, who also pens a column for Farmers Weekly: “You can understand why farmers would be worried – I had concerns myself when I was taking medication for depression, but seeking help was the right thing to do, and in my case it didn’t affect my licence.

“In the grand scheme of things, if your health is suffering then your firearms licence should be low down on your list of priorities.

“Your health – including your mental health – has to come first.”

Mr Phillips also said licence holders should be open about their struggles.

“There are many examples of certificate holders being treated for anxiety, depression, work-related stress, ADHD and other ailments, whether historical or current,” he said.

“There is also an expectation from current certificate holders that they correctly report and disclose all matters.

“It is much easier for everyone to try and work together than not disclose and potentially cause a problem in the future.”

Under current firearms licensing requirements, GP reports are required when applying for a new certificate or renewal.

Licensing authorities assess information proportionately and with public safety in mind, Mr Phillips said.

“The Firearms Licensing Authority will treat all matters fairly and sensitively and will try and reach a point satisfactory to all parties concerned.

“We are here to prevent any foreseeable risk, manage the risk, be proportionate and fair, and provide a fair, rigorous, transparent and consistent service to the public.”

Police

South Wales Police, North Wales Police and Gwent Police said they would be pressing the message home over the summer at community events, county shows and shooting shows, whilst continuing to consult with their independent advisory groups.

“We’d also like to reinforce the importance of working in partnership with local health boards, GPs and Local Medical Committees, as well as the nationally-agreed information sharing and reporting processes for relevant medical conditions,” the three forces said.

“We express our thanks to NHS staff that support us in this – its importance cannot be overstated.”

SilverCloud Wales provides free, confidential online programmes designed to help people manage anxiety, depression, stress, sleep issues and other common mental health challenges, with support available at a time and place that suits them.

There is no need to visit a GP. Self-refer online here.

Round-the-clock mental health support is available by dialling the 111, option 2 helpline.

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