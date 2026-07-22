Welsh farmers urged to stay alert while working near overhead power lines

Nation.Cymru staff

National Grid are encouraging farmers to stop and check for overhead power lines and underground cables before starting work over the harvest.

The electricity network operator, which serves South and West Wales, is sharing a simple message during Farm Safety Week (20–24 July): ‘check it, don’t chance it.’

The reminder comes as part of a wider effort to reduce the number of incidents involving farm machinery and electricity infrastructure.

Every year, National Grid responds to incidents involving agricultural vehicles, equipment and overhead power lines.

Incidents involving electricity infrastructure can result in serious injury and, in some cases, can be fatal. They can also cause significant disruption to local electricity supplies, affecting homes, businesses and essential services.

With agricultural equipment continuing to grow in size and reach, the space between machinery and nearby power lines is narrowing. They say that taking a few moments to check before starting work can help avoid serious incidents and keep everyone safe.

As part of its ongoing safety campaign, National Grid are reminding farmers of the following key steps when working near overhead power lines:

Never raise elevating equipment, such as spray booms, cabbage harvesters and trailer bodies, under or close to overhead power lines.

Never store or move materials under, or close to, overhead power lines, as this reduces the safe clearance distance beneath the overhead lines.

Know the maximum reach and height of any vehicle you are operating, and be vigilant when using GPS – accidents can still happen.

You cannot see electricity – the area around a fallen line, including the soil, equipment and other objects, could be live – so stay away.

Make sure contractors, seasonal workers and others unfamiliar with the site understand where overhead lines are located and the risks they present.

Check for underground electricity cables before carrying out digging or excavation work.

Safety

Christopher Cleveland, Head of Safety at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “Farmers are highly skilled professionals who know their land and machinery better than anyone. But when it comes to electricity, familiarity doesn’t remove the risk.

“The biggest mistake we see is people not stopping to check before starting work. Many incidents happen during routine jobs because someone assumes they have enough clearance or believes nothing has changed since the last time they carried out the task.

“Before starting work, take a few moments to identify any nearby overhead power lines or underground cables, think through the job and make sure it can be carried out safely. Check it, don’t chance it.”

If contact is made with a power line, operators should stay in the cab if it is safe to do so and, if possible, drive clear. If not, they should remain inside and call 105 immediately.

They should only leave the vehicle in an emergency, such as a fire, without touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time.

Farmers are also encouraged to use What3Words to help engineers and emergency services locate incidents quickly and accurately, reducing response times.

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