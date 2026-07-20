Welsh farmers welcome long-term funding pledge

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh farmers’ representatives have welcomed the Welsh Government’s commitment to provide more than £1 billion over the next three years for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, while warning that its success will depend on how it is implemented.

The announcement, made at the Royal Welsh Show, commits £340 million a year until March 2030, including a guaranteed £238 million annually for the scheme’s Universal Layer. It replaces the previous year-by-year funding approach and is intended to give farmers greater certainty when planning their businesses.

CLA Cymru, which represents more than 3,000 members across Wales, said the multi-year settlement would provide greater confidence for farmers and landowners to invest in their businesses.

The organisation also welcomed early measures arising from the Welsh Government’s independent review of farming red tape, led by former NFU Cymru president John Davies, including plans to simplify the Animal Health Improvement Cycle and align it with existing farm assurance schemes from 2027

Victoria Bond, director of CLA Cymru, said: “We are pleased that the Welsh Government has listened to the sector and delivered on its pledge for multi-annual funding. Certainty is essential for farmers and rural businesses that form the backbone of Wales’ countryside.

“This announcement at the Royal Welsh Show sends a positive signal and we particularly note the early steps to cut red tape following the John Davies review.”

She said simplifying animal health requirements would reduce bureaucracy but cautioned that the reforms would need to be delivered effectively.

“Success will depend on practical implementation, clear guidance and genuine partnership working with the sector,” she said.

“We will continue to push for further reductions in red tape burdens so that farmers can focus on delivering environmental, social and economic outcomes on the ground.”

CLA Cymru also welcomed plans to introduce Optional Actions under the Sustainable Farming Scheme and the opening later this year of a new Integrated Natural Resources Scheme to support collaborative environmental projects.

Ms Bond said the organisation would continue to press for a scheme that “works in practice, rewards outcomes and supports a thriving and resilient agricultural sector for generations to come.”

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