Welsh farmers welcome progress of new legislation to tackle livestock worrying

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has welcomed the progression of a new law to tackle livestock worrying.

Westminster’s Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill has moved to the next stage of Parliamentary scrutiny, following its successful passing of the Committee Stage unopposed.

The Private Members Bill, introduced by Aphra Brandreth MP, seeks to change the Law about the offence of livestock worrying.

These changes include increased police powers for investigating suspected offences and to what constitutes an offence.

Dog attacks on livestock continue to have a devastating economic and emotional impact on farmers in Wales.

Freedom of information request

The extent of the problem was detailed in a recent freedom of information request by the Farmers’ Union of Wales to North Wales Police, who received over 80 reports of livestock attacks in 2024 alone.

Currently, the Dogs Protection of Livestock Act (1953) makes it an offence to allow a dog to worry livestock and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.

However, as highlighted by Caerfyrddin Member of Parliament, Ann Davies MP during the Committee stage discussion, the Farmers’ Union of Wales has argued that the existing legislation is no longer fit for purpose.

In particular, the FUW has argued the current legislation, which is over 70 years old, no longer reflects the significant welfare, emotional and financial impacts of dog attacks on livestock.

Efforts to strengthen legislation and police powers have been ongoing for several years, with former Defra Secretary, Thérèse Coffey’s most recent attempt halted last year by the General Election.

Devastating

FUW Regional Vice-President, Anwen Hughes said: “Dog attacks inflict devastating trauma on livestock and further economic strain and stress on farmers. Beyond fatalities and severe injuries, the stress alone can trigger miscarriages in ewes and lambs can become separated from their mothers.

“The current legislation is not fit for purpose, and the FUW continues to lobby for greater police and legal powers to deal with dog attacks on livestock and the devastating impact they continue to have on Welsh farmers. We therefore welcome the progress of this Bill through Parliament.

“In the meantime, it’s crucial dog owners demonstrate diligence and responsibility when out with their dogs. Dog owners should never underestimate their dog; even the most friendly and well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase and it’s vital that owners act responsibly when outside in the countryside.”

