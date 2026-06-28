Welsh farmhouse dubbed the ‘closest thing to a hobbit house’

Nation.Cymru Staff

A content creator has declared a Welsh farmhouse the “closest thing to a hobbit house on the market” in a video viewed 366,000 times.

Tom Fitzgerald, who posts on his Instagram and TikTok under ‘This One’s Nice’, creates videos reviewing properties across the UK for his 240,000 followers.

On 22 June he showcased a property in Cwmdu, Crickhowell, that he told his followers will “literally make you feel like you’re a hobbit”.

Praising the “brilliant” location in half an acre of grounds, Fitzgerald said the secluded property, surrounded by mountains and fields in Bannau Brycheiniog, “feels a lot like the Shire”.

As he toured the house, he highlighted its exposed beams, carved wooden doors and stone fireplaces, joking that “a hobbit could genuinely live here”.

“Of course, it’s definitely not going to be everyone’s cup of tea,” he said. “But if you like historic countryside houses, then it doesn’t get much better than this.”

The property, currently on sale for £800,000 with Beacons Real Estate, has been in the hands of the same owners for 40 years, welcoming children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over that time.

With its oldest sections dating back to the 1500s, the property also includes two traditional stone barns, an inglenook fireplace with the original bread oven, and a stone staircase behind a hidden door.

There is also a hidden bar in the sitting room complete with a wood burning stove, and six bedrooms upstairs which each have views across the valley, as well as a loft room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Fitzgerald | This One’s Nice (@thisonesnice)

Noting the floorplan, Tom said: “Way more rooms than I was expecting as well, isn’t there? They just seem to go on and on and on.”

Outside, the landscaped gardens with dry stone walls, terraces, and seating areas drew the creator’s attention as he joked “you’re not allowed to buy it unless you’re going to keep that looking that good”.

The town of Crickhowell is nearby, as well as Abergavenny, Brecon and Hay-on-Wye. But the immediate surroundings drew Tom, who wrote: “There is something about Wales which feels kind of mysterious. The place names, the mountains and valleys, castles everywhere… it had to be an inspiration for Middle Earth, surely!

“Anyway, if you want to feel like you are living out Frodo or Bilbo’s life of serenity, then I doubt you will be able to find a better version of it than this.”

Many of the 366k viewers agreed with Fitzgerald’s assessment, with one writing: “Let me pack up from SoCal. I’ll take it. I’ve been in Crickhowell… This is a stunner of a home and property. Love all the rock and beams and those doors.”

Another described Crickhowell as “a lovely little place” and called the property “a gem”, while one embraced the Lord of the Rings comparisons, joking: “Do you get a Samwise Gamgee thrown in as your gardener?”

The full listing for Lower Pentrebach is available to view here.