Welsh fashion designer selected for prestigious scholarship

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh fashion designer has been awarded a scholarship by a foundation established by the late Alexander McQueen to support her postgraduate studies at one of the UK’s leading fashion schools.

The Sarabande Foundation, a charitable venture set up in 2006 by Lee Alexander McQueen “to support the most creatively fearless minds of the future”, announced that its 2026 Central Saint Martins MA scholarship had been awarded to Jada Tudor, from Wrexham.

Now based in London, Jada’s experimental pieces draw from “highly politicised facets of her identity”, including Trans and South Asian inspirations throughout history.

Combined with unorthodox choices of pattern and material, her designs explore different representations of the human body, challenging conventional ideas about how people whose bodies fall outside societal norms are perceived.

Having already completed her BA in Womenswear from Central Saint Martins in 2025, she will now undertake the MA in Fashion at Central Saint Martins, part of University of the Arts London, as a member of the class of 2028.

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“[Jada] is excited to expand on her existing practice, and to work with a more diverse range of media within the fashion industry that can together offer a multifarious narrative,” Sarabande said.

“We are now thrilled to announce and warmly welcome Jada to the Sarabande family.”

This year’s CSM scholarship was selected by fashion journalist and editor Susie Lau, who worked alongside programme director Fabio Piras, to review applicants and award the grant, which provides financial support covering tuition fees, course costs, and living expenses.

As well as CSM, Sarabande partners with several universities across the UK, and also supports burgeoning artists and designers through a subsidised studio programme and mentoring, as well as public events.

Described as the “backbone” of the foundation, the scholarships support students who are “fearless in their creativity but lack financial backing”, with recipients remaining part of the Sarabande network and continuing to benefit from its connections after graduating.

Set up by Lee McQueen, founder of Alexander McQueen, Sarabande is named after the label’s SS07 show. For more information, visit their site here.