Nation.Cymru staff

Wales’ three fire and rescue services will share £500,000 for specialist protective clothing after firefighters raised concerns about prolonged exposure to smoke during this summer’s wildfires.

The Welsh Government said the money would replace kit used during the fires and build up stocks so crews can change out of contaminated clothing during long incidents. The three services requested the funding, and the Fire Brigades Union raised concerns about smoke exposure at the First Minister’s climate change and resilience summit on 22 October.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service will receive £205,000, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service will get £175,000 and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service will receive £120,000. The money has been divided according to the number of firefighters each service employs.

Siân Gwenllian, the Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, said: “This summer’s wildfires placed extraordinary demands on our firefighters, who worked tirelessly to protect communities across Wales.”

She said the funding followed discussions with firefighters and their representatives about what crews needed to work safely. The Welsh Government said extreme heat and dry conditions had led to more fires that burned for longer, stretching crews and equipment.

As Nation.Cymru reported last month, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service estimated that tackling the summer wildfires had cost it an extra £500,000. At one point its crews were dealing with six wildfires at once. At times during July and August, only seven fire engines across north Wales were free from wildfire duties.

Among the areas worst affected were the Rhinogydd near Harlech, Halkyn Mountain in Flintshire and Llantysilio near Llangollen.

North Wales Chief Fire Officer Dawn Docx told the fire authority in October: “The UK must invest in fire and rescue services – we need kit and capability.”

She called for training and suggested a Wales-wide or UK-wide contract for aerial support to tackle large fires. “This year was not a one-off. This is the future,” she said.

A separate review by the Chief Fire and Rescue Adviser and Inspector will examine how all three services prepared for and responded to the summer fires. It will look at how crews and equipment were deployed, how control rooms handled incidents and what was done to protect firefighters’ health and safety. The findings are expected early next year.