Welsh firm completes ‘largest rooftop solar installation in Wales’

Nation.Cymru staff

A renewable energy company has completed what is believed to be the largest single rooftop solar installation in Wales.

Wrexham-based Rawson Solar has installed around 4,700 solar panels at sports equipment company Net World Sports’ headquarters in the city.

The two-megawatt system is the largest installation completed by Rawson Solar since the company began trading in 2020.

The project was delivered in three stages, with the company saying the panels have the capacity to generate enough electricity to power more than 600 homes.

Hybrid inverters have also been installed in temperature-controlled containers, allowing battery storage to be added to the system in future.

That would allow electricity generated by the panels to be stored rather than used immediately, potentially enabling more of the site’s solar-generated power to be used outside daylight hours.

The installation is intended to reduce the amount of electricity Net World Sports draws from the grid as well as cutting its energy costs and carbon emissions.

John Hughes, director at Net World Sports, said: “Installing solar panels across our facility in Wrexham is a major step forward for our business.

“Not only is it significantly reducing our energy costs and carbon footprint, but it also strengthens our long-term commitment to operating sustainably within the sports manufacturing industry.”

Rawson Solar supplies renewable energy systems to homes and businesses, including solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, air-conditioning systems and air-source heat pumps.

It currently employs 14 people in Wales and says it plans to take on additional apprentices before the end of 2026.

Ian Williams, sales director at Rawson Solar, said: “As a Wrexham-based business, we’re incredibly proud to support local organisations in their shift towards cleaner, more efficient energy.

“Installing this solar system reflects not only our technical expertise but our commitment to strengthening the community we’re part of.

“Our team takes real pride in delivering high-quality work that helps local businesses cut costs, reduce emissions and build a more sustainable future for North Wales and beyond.”

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