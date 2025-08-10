Welsh firm secures major water clean-up contracts in Ecuador

Martin Shipton

A Welsh company that has established a global reputation for bringing clean water to communities in developing countries has won three major contracts in Ecuador.

Hydro Industries, based at Llangennech in Carmarthenshire, will deliver environmental and social benefits to three municipalities in the south American republic through the clean up of contaminated wastewater and the provision of clean drinking water.

One of the contracts alone is worth $75m (£55.7m) and collectively the projects represent the largest in value for a UK company operating in Ecuador in recent years.

Landfill leachate

One of the new assignments is an agreement with EMGIRS, a public company that manages solid waste for the metropolitan district of Quito, the nation’s capital, to treat landfill leachate.

In 2024, as part of a drive by the mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz López, Hydro Industries installed a leachate treatment plant to prevent toxic waste entering the Inga River. Since then Hydro has produced a total of 208 million litres of clean water.

Now Hydro, working with EMGIRS, will increase the recovery of clean water at the El Inga treatment plant, with the aim of both preserving the ecosystem of the Inga River basin and creating additional clean water for the population of Quito.

The project will also see Hydro making further investment in the region to provide technology upgrades to meet EMGIRS’ targets.

Waste water treatment

Hydro has also struck an agreement with the municipality of Manta to enter into a public-private partnership that will see it delivering its waste water treatment technologies to meet the needs of the region. With the legal process under way, construction work is expected to start in the city of Manta in the second quarter of 2026.

Hydro has also confirmed it is entering into a new 10-year strategic partnership to provide drinking water to the citizens of Rocafuerte, alongside clean water to its industrial and agricultural sectors. Hydro will deploy its water treatment plants across Rocafuerte. This initial contract is valued at around £55m.

Mayor López said: “The protection of the environment and the provision of safe, clean drinking water to our people is a mission that drives us. It touches all of us, from young to old, from rich to poor. It is our responsibility and our legacy.”

Wayne Preece, chief executive of Hydro Industries, said: “As a cleantech company with global ambitions we have found in Ecuador, through the leadership of the mayor of Quito and other regional mayors, an ambition that matches our own. We will work together, at pace, to create a cleaner and safer Ecuador, one drop at a time.”

Global vision

Outgoing UK ambassador to Ecuador Chris Campbell, said: “It is a true honour to join you today in this space of celebration and collaboration. On behalf of the British Government, we are proud to see how Hydro Industries, a UK company with global vision, is strengthening its presence in Ecuador through projects that represent not only a commercial milestone, but also a deep commitment to social and environmental wellbeing.

“I want to highlight the importance of the joint efforts that have made these achievements possible. None of this would have happened without the leadership of local municipalities, the dedication of public institutions, and the willingness to embrace innovative solutions. We are especially grateful to the mayors, technical teams, and strategic partners who have placed their trust in British technology as a tool for transformation.

“These achievements reflect a shared vision between Ecuador and the UK – one that champions sustainability, innovation, and collective wellbeing.

“As the outgoing Ambassador, it is a privilege that this is one of my final official announcements. I am proud to see how the ties between our countries continue to grow through projects that deliver real and lasting impact.

“Thank you for allowing us to be part of this collective effort. The future of water in Ecuador is being written today, and it is an honour for the UK to contribute to that story.”

