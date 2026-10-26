Welsh firm to monitor marine wildlife at tidal energy project

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh technology company has secured a contract to monitor marine wildlife at a tidal energy project.

Ecodetect will supply underwater cameras, sonar and artificial intelligence systems for HydroWing’s planned 30MW development at Morlais off the west coast of Ynys Môn.

The equipment is designed to identify seals, dolphins, fish and diving seabirds near the tidal devices, distinguishing them from seaweed and debris.

Ecodetect, based at M-SParc in Gaerwen, says the system will process information as it is collected and send results to operators in real time, allowing them to respond to potential risks to wildlife.

HydroWing is the tidal energy division of Inyanga Marine Energy Group. Its first device is scheduled to be deployed at Morlais in 2027, with the project due for completion in 2030.

The development will comprise 18 devices, each with a generating capacity of 1.67MW.

Richard Parkinson, chief executive of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said: “Tidal energy projects operate in sensitive marine environments. Ecodetect’s AI-driven monitoring solutions will help us balance performance and environmental responsibility.”

The monitoring equipment will include sensors at the surface and on the seabed. Alongside detecting wildlife, the data will be used to help demonstrate compliance with environmental standards.

Dr David Gold, chief executive of Ecodetect, said: “Tidal energy will only reach its full potential if it can show it works in harmony with marine life.”

The HydroWing development forms part of the wider Morlais tidal energy scheme, owned by social enterprise Menter Môn and managed by its subsidiary, Menter Môn Morlais Ltd.

Morlais is being developed in phases to protect wildlife and habitats, with a potential maximum generating capacity of 240MW.

Andy Billcliff, chief executive of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, welcomed the appointment of a supplier based on the island.

“The deployment of the HydroWing project will be a key milestone for offshore renewable energy in Wales and the UK,” he said.

The Welsh Government announced a £2 million equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group in May 2025.

HydroWing secured UK government support for a further 10MW at Morlais through the Contracts for Difference scheme in February 2026, adding to 20MW awarded in earlier rounds.

Ecodetect was founded by Dr Gold in 2024 and works with developers of tidal, wave and floating offshore wind projects.

It secured £490,000 in equity investment in May this year, backed by the Wales Angel Co-Investment Fund and the M-SParc Angel Network, to develop its technology and expand its operations.

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