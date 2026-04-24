Welsh First Minister likens herself to canned cocktail while warning she could lose seat

Wales’ First Minister likened herself to a strawberry daiquiri as she warned constituents she could lose her seat in the Senedd election.

Baroness Eluned Morgan, the leader of Welsh Labour, said in a video posted on social media there was a “danger” of her losing to a Reform candidate.

Labour has led Wales for more than two decades but Plaid Cymru and Reform have topped recent opinion polls, with some of these studies also suggesting Lady Morgan could lose her seat in the Senedd election on May 7.

In the video, the First Minister used canned cocktails to explain the new voting system in Wales, in which constituents will be represented by six members of the Senedd.

Lady Morgan said: “So, in Ceredigion Penfro we know that Plaid is pretty secure, they’ve got at least two seats, maybe even a third, so, they’re good. Ceredigion – Plaid is really strong.

“So, the real battle is between Reform, the Tories and Labour.

“So, in the latest poll… I’m in. But, it won’t necessarily stay that way unless you come out and vote Labour.”

“That’s me,” the First Minister said, holding a canned strawberry daiquiri up to the camera.

She used a mojito to represent Plaid Cymru, a blue raspberry martini for the Conservatives, an espresso martini for Reform, a pina colada for the Greens, and an Irn-Bru vodka martini for the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

“Because the real danger is that if you don’t come out and don’t support Labour, you’re going to get another Reform person,” Lady Morgan added.

“God knows who that is, and you’re going to lose somebody who really knows how the Senedd works, who’s ran Wales and who represents this area.”

The latest YouGov poll for ITV Cymru Wales forecast Welsh Labour to win 12 seats, but none in Lady Morgan’s Ceredigion Penfro constituency, Reform 37 and Plaid Cymru 36.