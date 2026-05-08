Welsh First Minister loses seat as Labour set for defeat

Emily Price

Wales’ First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan has lost her seat in Ceredigion Penfro and has resigned as the leader of the Welsh Labour Party.

She is the first leader of a government in the UK to lose their seat while in office.

In her resignation speech, Morgan said she took full responsibility for Labour’s result in Wales today and congratulated Plaid Cymru on its success.

Morgan looked somber as the results revealed her party had almost been outperformed by the Greens in Ceredigion Penfro.

She had admitted early on in the election campaign that keeping her seat in the Senedd would be a challenge – but she vowed to fight on.

The Prime Minister is understood to have spoken to the outgoing First Minister on Friday afternoon.

Sir Keir said: “Eluned Morgan has been a formidable First Minister and tireless champion for Wales.

“She broke barriers and has never stopped fighting for families in the communities she loves.

“Together, we have worked to lift children out of poverty, cut hospital waiting lists, and create thousands of new jobs.

“I want to thank Eluned Morgan for the over 30 years of service she has already given to our country and our party.

“I have no doubt her contribution to Wales will endure.”

On Friday morning, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies admitted that after 27 years in power, Labour would not be leading the next Welsh Government.

Baroness Morgan’s political career started at the age of 27 when she was elected as the youngest Member of the European Parliament in 1994.

She later became the first full time female politician in Wales to have a baby whilst in office.

Morgan represented Wales for the Labour Party from 1994-2009 when she was the party’s spokesperson on industry, science and energy and spokesperson for the 200 strong socialist group on budget control matters.

From late 2009 until July 2013, she worked as the Director of National Business Development in Wales for SWALEC – one of the UK’s largest energy companies.

In 2011, she was awarded a peerage, taking the title Baroness Morgan of Ely.

She later served as the shadow minister for Wales in the House of Lords, before serving as shadow minister for foreign affairs.

Morgan was elected to the then National Assembly in May 2016 as regional member for Mid and West Wales.

In November 2017, she was appointed minister for Welsh language and lifelong learning.

A year later, Morgan was appointed minister for international relations and the Welsh language which she held until becoming minister for mental health, wellbeing and the Welsh language.

She was appointed minister for health and social services in 2021, and re-appointed as cabinet secretary for health and social care in 2024.

During her time overseeing the health brief, Morgan’s tenure was marked by criticism from opposition parties over record-high NHS waiting lists and her handling of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board crisis.

In 2023, she narrowly survived a motion of no confidence over her handling of the north Wales health board.

It came after she placed Betsi in special measures for a second time leading to 11 independent board members resigning after alleging she had given them an ultimatum to “resign or be sacked”.

In 2022, Morgan was officially censured by the Senedd for failing to uphold high ministerial standards when she was banned from driving for six months after receiving her fourth speeding conviction in four years.

She became the First Minister of Wales on 6 August 2024 during a turbulent period for Welsh Labour following the resignation of Vaughan Gething.

In an interview with ITV shortly before the Senedd election when she was pressed on whether she accepted she could lose her seat in Ceredigion Penfro, Morgan said she was “prepared for every eventuality” but added she was confident that Welsh Labour could turn its chances around.

She is the first Welsh first minister to ever lose her seat while in the role.