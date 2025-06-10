Welsh FM accused of doing ‘nothing’ to protect pensioners from winter fuel cut

The First Minister of Wales has been accused of doing “absolutely nothing” to protect pensioners, following a UK Government U-turn on winter fuel payment cuts.

Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, called for Eluned Morgan to apologise to the pensioners affected by the change last winter, arguing the Welsh Government should have stepped in tosupport those in need.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Mr Millar said the cut had forced vulnerable people to choose between heating and eating.

Baroness Morgan, leader of the Welsh Labour Government, said she was “absolutely delighted” that the UK Government had reversed the cut for many.

U-turn

The payment, worth up to £300, will be restored to the vast majority ofpensioners, with anyone with an income of under £35,000 a year now getting the payment automatically.

The decision last July to restrict the winter fuel payment to the poorest pensioners was intended to save around £1.5 billion a year, with more than nine million people who would have previously been eligible losing out.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, announced the partial U-turn on Monday, following significant backlash from charities, opposition MPs and the Government’s own backbenchers.

Speaking in the Senedd, Mr Millar said: “Yesterday we saw a screeching U-turn on the winter fuel allowance by Rachel Reeves, after considerable pressure from the Conservative Party.

“You will know that over half a million Welsh pensioners were deprived of their winter fuel payments last year, leaving some very vulnerable people with the unenvious choice of having to choose between heating and eating – it’s an absolute disgrace.

“You are meant to stand up for Wales but what did you actually do in terms of this winter fuel allowance? You did absolutely nothing.”

‘Delighted’

Mr Millar argued Baroness Morgan should have implemented a Welshwinter fuel payment or stood up to Sir Keir Starmer and demanded the payment be restored sooner.

Baroness Morgan responded that she was “absolutely delighted” that Sir Keir Starmer had listened to pensioners in Wales and across the country.

“I’m really pleased that because we have made representations to the Prime Minister on this issue that he has changed his mind and that will make a difference to hundreds of thousands of pensioners across Wales this winter, in a country where we do have more older people and housing which is more difficult to heat.

“I don’t think that it’s bad to listen to people and then to make sure that you respond to them.”

Baroness Morgan had previously pushed back against the cut, having called for a “rethink” in early May, saying it was something “that comes up time and again”.

At the time, the Government said there would “not be a change to the Government’s policy”.

On Monday, Ms Reeves suggested that the “stability we’ve brought back to the economy” meant the Government was able to change the eligibility threshold for winter fuel payments.

