Welsh food and drink producers celebrate Great Taste Awards success

Nation.Cymru Staff

Nearly 200 Welsh food and drink products have been recognised in this year’s Great Taste Awards, with eight receiving the competition’s highest three-star accolade.

This year, over 15,000 products were entered into Great Taste from 3,919 companies in 116 countries, a record number, including products from 9 countries entering for the first time.

From the entries, 4,286 (28.50%) received a 1-star award, deeming them ‘simply delicious’, 1,596 (10.61%) received a 2-star award, which means the judges felt they were ‘outstanding’, and 306 (2.03%) received the highly coveted ‘exquisite and extraordinary’ 3-star award.

Over 800 industry experts ranked the entries during a 105-day judging process across the Guild’s judging rooms in London, Dorset, Ireland and Italy.

The panel included chefs, critics, product developers, retailers, writers, and other specialists from the world of food and drink.

They were presented with each product stripped of all branding, packaging and other identifying features, and had to unanimously decide what rating to give them.

Taste is considered first and foremost, followed by appearance, aroma, texture, and mouthfeel, with each entry judged on its own merit and not compared to others in the same class.

A short factual description from the producer helps guide the judgement with any relevant information.

The judges also provide feedback, which is shared with the producers irrespective of whether they have achieved a star-rating.

This constructive analysis can be instrumental in product development, helping producers refine recipes, improve consistency, and understand how their products perform in a competitive market.

John Farrand, managing director, Guild of Fine Food, comments: “Food security is becoming an increasingly pressing issue across the globe, so it feels more pertinent now than at any other time in our thirty-year history to be supporting and promoting independent producers and retailers.

“Our directory of award recipients is a rich source of data, guiding people from all walks of life to make informed decisions about their food & drink choices.

“Great Taste is all about celebrating craftsmanship and dedication to well-sourced local ingredients and traditional, often simple production methods which is more important now than ever.”

Among the 199 award-winning products from Wales there were a total of 129 1-star awards, 37 2-star awards and 8 3-star awards assigned, including:

Triple Choc Brownie from Melys

Penderyn Whisky Welshcake from Blasus Welshcakes

Elderflower Cordial from Ty Cynan Farm

Rayu Chilli Oil from Matsudai Ramen

Elinor Davies, founder and owner of Melys, recipient of a Great Taste 2026 3-star award, comments: “This is my third Great Taste award winner from three entries, but it is my first 3-star and I am incredibly proud.

“Alongside teaching, I’ve built my baking business around something I’ve always loved. My brownie has become a firm customer favourite, providing a real moment of indulgence. Consistency of flavour and experience is absolutely key: every mouthful needs to be reliably good.

“Over time, I’ve learned exactly which ingredients matter, and being precise means a consistently good brownie. Balancing part-time teaching with building a small baking business has been a challenge, but receiving recognition from Great Taste has given me real confidence that I’m creating something truly special.”

All 306 products that were accredited with a Great Taste 2026 3-star award were invited to take part in a further round of judging to identify which of them was worthy of a Golden Fork nomination.

Winners of the Golden Forks, known affectionately as the ‘Oscars of food and drink’, are considered to be the most highly rated products in the world.

Nominations for the Great Taste Golden Fork from Wales include:

Passion Fruit Sorbet from Fire and Ice

100% Grass-fed Leg of Welsh Lamb from Hindwell Farm Meats

Enchilada Paste from Kursat’s

The Golden Fork, which is sponsored by Food and Drink Wales, will culminate in an award ceremony to take place at Battersea Arts Centre in London on 15 September, when the Great Taste 2026 Supreme Champion will also be announced.

The full list of valid award holders and where to purchase them can be found in the Guild of Fine Foods directory here.

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