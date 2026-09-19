Welsh food festival named among the best in Europe this autumn

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh food festival has been named among the best in Europe, ranking alongside events taking place across the continent this autumn.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its annual list of The 25 Best Autumn Food Festivals in Europe, spanning 18 countries and highlighting events where visitors can sample seasonal produce alongside cultural talks, family activities and live cooking demonstrations.

Abergavenny Food Festival, taking place this weekend and set to welcome more than 15,000 visitors and 120 producers, ranked 19th overall.

Writing for Big 7’s Enjoy Travel, Chester Ollivier said: “One of the UK’s best-known food festivals, Abergavenny Food Festival is in the calendar of every serious foodie and casual eater months before it takes place.

“Celebrating the very best of Welsh produce and cuisine, the festival has a strong focus on supporting the British farming industry, with an equally strong emphasis on the importance of farm-to-table food.

“With live cookery demonstrations, engaging talks, and family-friendly events, Abergavenny Food Festival is simply a must-visit for every foodie in the UK in September.”

The festival returns for its 27th festival on 19 and 20 September, with stalls and stages spread throughout the town and its castle.

The weekend’s programme includes chef demonstrations, tastings, food debates, author talks, workshops, guided walks, family activities and live music.

In a previous ranking, Big 7 Travel added: “We love a good story, and Abergavenny Food Festival has a great one. It all started with two local farmers in 1999, whose livelihoods were threatened by the BSE crisis (mad cow disease), and now it’s a roaring celebration of the UK farming industry.

“The festival encourages people to change the way they think about food and where it comes from, as well as challenging ideas and pushing boundaries of farming.”

Among those taking part this year are Hangfire BBQ’s Sam Evans and Shauna Guinn, vegetarian chef Joe Woodhouse and food writer Jenny Linford, while discussions will explore issues including rising food prices and the future of food and farming.

Other highlights include children’s cookery and illustration sessions, a guided walk and cookout on the Blorenge, and an event with Richard Hammond discussing his move into gin distilling.

The festival’s tradition of a Party in the Castle on Saturday night will also return, with live music ranging from bhangra and Brazilian sounds to Welsh-language bluegrass.

The not-for-profit festival says more than 80% of its events are included with day and weekend admission, although some activities require separate tickets.

Abergavenny Food Festival appears on the rankings alongside Hungary’s Csabai Sausage Festival, Helsinki Baltic Herring Market, Albania’s Olive Festival in Bilçë and Ludwigsburg Pumpkin Festival. The full 2026 edition of Big 7 Travel’s Best Autumn Food Festivals in Europe is available here.

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