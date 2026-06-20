Welsh food producers head to New York as exports to US continue to grow

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh food and drink producers will showcase their products at North America’s largest speciality food and beverage exhibition later this month as they seek to build on growing export success in the United States.

Five Welsh companies will attend the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York from June 28 to 30 as part of a Welsh Government-backed trade mission.

The event attracts more than 47,000 industry professionals and 2,500 exhibitors from around the world and is seen as a key opportunity for Welsh businesses to expand their presence in the United States, Wales’ largest food and drink export market outside the European Union.

The Cymru Wales stand will feature Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, Burts Gwalia Bakery, Ocean Bay Seafoods, Snowdonia Cheese and Mornflake Mighty Oats.

Visitors will also be able to sample a wider range of Welsh products, including PGI Welsh Lamb, PGI Welsh Beef, Halen Môn, Tregroes Waffles, Welsh Lady Preserves, Aber Falls, Barti Rum, AU Vodka, Village Bakery, Wholebake, Hilltop Honey, Meridian and Cygnet.

Live cooking demonstrations and product tastings will take place throughout the three-day exhibition.

The Welsh Government said the United States remains a priority export market, with Welsh food and drink exports to the country having doubled over the past five years.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llyr Gruffydd said:”The Summer Fancy Food Show provides an exceptional platform to showcase the very best of Welsh food and drink on a global stage.

“Our producers are renowned for their quality, provenance and innovation, and this event offers a valuable opportunity to connect with international buyers and grow exports.”

He added: “With the United States continuing to be a key market for Wales, supporting businesses to attend events like this is vital in helping them expand their reach, secure new contracts and build long-term trading relationships.”

Previous Welsh participation in the event has already delivered significant commercial results.

The Welsh Government said eight businesses supported to attend the show in 2024 and 2025 held more than 200 meetings with international buyers, resulting in £2.485 million in secured export sales and a further £11.6 million in potential sales opportunities.

Among the companies to benefit has been Wrexham Lager, which has expanded its presence in the United States following support to attend the exhibition.

The brewery, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, said the event had helped it establish valuable commercial relationships in the American market.

New sales

Sales director Lawrence Williamson said: “The Summer Fancy Food Show has played an important role in helping us develop our presence in the United States.

“Following our attendance last year, we secured new sales in the US and built valuable relationships with key partners, which continue to deliver for the business.”

He added: “The event also provided a strong platform to raise awareness of the Wrexham Lager brand with buyers and distributors, helping to open up further opportunities in what is now a key international market for us.”

The trade mission forms part of the Welsh Government’s wider export programme, which aims to increase the international profile of Welsh food and drink producers and support businesses looking to enter new markets.