Welsh football club facilities set to get an upgrade

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

A Welsh football club has applied for permission to extend their club’s facilities in line with Football Association Wales’ rules.

Colwyn Bay Football Club has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to extend the team’s changing rooms.

The club is also asking for retrospective permission to move the club shop and erect new turnstiles, which have already been installed.

The extension to the changing rooms will provide additional floor space to allow for the provision of additional facilities, including a referees’ changing room, a delegates’ room, and a physio/media room.

The extension will also allow space for a “doping control room” and manager’s office, as well as home and away changing rooms.

Colwyn Bay Town Council haven’t objected to the plans.

Conwy’s planning officers concluded in the report: “The scale and appearance of the turnstiles, relocation of shop, and proposed extension to (the) changing rooms is considered to be acceptable and will not have an adverse impact on the surrounding landscape or on the amenity of neighbouring residents.

“Public Protection has advised of controls to include a CMS (construction method statement) and restrictions on hours of construction works to safeguard the residential amenity of nearby dwellings.”

Planning officers have advised the committee they are minded to grant permission.

The application will be debated by Conwy County Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, 14 January.